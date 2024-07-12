Durand Cup: Kolkata Derby reignites as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal drawn together

The anticipation for Asia's oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup 2024, is sky-high as the group stage draw is revealed, setting the stage for thrilling encounters among 24 teams.

Scheduled to kick off on July 27, 2024, the tournament promises a spectacle encompassing clubs from the ISL, I-League, international contingents, and teams representing the Armed Forces.

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and perennial rivals East Bengal FC, who squared off in last year's final, were drawn together in Group A, intensifying expectations for another dramatic showdown. The inclusion of international teams like Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC and Bangladesh Army Football Team adds a global flavor to the competition, building on the event's storied legacy.

Anwar Ali's potential permanent move to East Bengal awaits AIFF's decision amid FIFA's new loan regulations.#IndianFootball⚽️https://t.co/5eDh71vRFg — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) July 11, 2024

This year, the tournament expands its footprint across four host cities: Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Shillong, and Kokrajhar, with each city hosting group stage fixtures. Kolkata, the primary venue, will witness action across three groups, underscoring its pivotal role in the championship's landscape.



The format will follow a rigorous round-robin league structure culminating in knockout stages, culled from 43 total matches. Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will set the stage for the finals, where the top teams from each group and two best second-placed teams will vie for the prestigious trophy.

Groups:

Group A (Kolkata): Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT, Downtown Heroes FC

Group B (Kolkata): Bengaluru FC, Inter Kashi FC, Indian Navy FT, Mohammedan SC

Group C (Kolkata): Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC, CISF Protectors FT

Group D (Jamshedpur): Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC, Indian Army FT, Bangladesh Army FT

Group E (Kokrajhar): Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, BSF FT

Group F (Shillong): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Tribhuvan Army FC