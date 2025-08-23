Durand Cup Final Highlights: NorthEast United crowned champions

2025 Durand Cup Final Highlights: Defending champions NorthEast United took down Diamond Harbour 6-1 to win their second straight Durand Cup title at the Saltlake Stadium on Saturday.

NorthEast United extended their unbeaten run in the tournament as six different players from their side found themselves on the scoresheet.

It was a harsh reality check for Diamond League, but they can take a lot of positives from this campaign, where they took down giants like Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal to reach final on debut.