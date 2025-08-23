Football
Durand Cup Final Highlights: NorthEast United crowned champions
Check out all the highlights from the 2025 Durand Cup Final between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour.
2025 Durand Cup Final Highlights: Defending champions NorthEast United took down Diamond Harbour 6-1 to win their second straight Durand Cup title at the Saltlake Stadium on Saturday.
NorthEast United extended their unbeaten run in the tournament as six different players from their side found themselves on the scoresheet.
It was a harsh reality check for Diamond League, but they can take a lot of positives from this campaign, where they took down giants like Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal to reach final on debut.
- 23 Aug 2025 2:04 PM GMT
That's all we have from the 2025 Durand Cup Final. NorthEast United are two-time champions, bulldozing their way past Diamond Harbour in a lop-sided contest.
Diamond Harbour did start well in the match, but once NorthEast United settled in and found their first goal, there was no coming back.
They pumped six past a hapless Diamond Harbour defence as six different players found their name in the scoresheet. Diamond Harbour did manage to score one themselves as well but it wasn't ever going to matter, was it?
- 23 Aug 2025 2:02 PM GMT
NORTHEAST UNITED ARE DURAND CUP CHAMPIONS!
In the end, this wasn't even a contest for NorthEast United. They have defended what is rightfully theirs, storming away with a 6-1 win over debutants Diamond Harbour.
No over the top celebrations from the Highlanders either, they are just happy among themselves but their supporters in the stand are elated!
NorthEast United are the 2025 Durand Cup Champions. Their second title win at Asia's oldest football tournament!
NEUFC 6-1 DHFC
- 23 Aug 2025 1:59 PM GMT
90+3' - Ajaraie SCORESSS!
Ajaraie was the provider so far this match and he'll also walk back with a goal to his name. He is tackled inside the box and the referee points to the spot.
Ajaraie is eager to take the penalty and he does it quite cleanly. Took him quite some time, but Ajaraie is finally on the scoresheet.
The evening keeps going from bad to worse for Diamond Harbour FC.
NEUFC 6-1 DHFC
- 23 Aug 2025 1:57 PM GMT
90+2' - Gurmeet, SAVES!
Diamond Harbour with a desperate attempt from a angle, but Gurmeet stretches his leg to deny.
NEUFC 5-1 DHFC
- 23 Aug 2025 1:53 PM GMT
86' - NorthEast United are just having some fun now
Ajaraie once again creates space with a stunning run on the left flank and the Diamond Harbour defence is once again clueless. The ball is crossed in where Andy comes sliding in and chips the ball above a leaping Mirshad and into the goal post. Goal No, 5 for NorthEast United.
NEUFC 5-1 DHFC
- 23 Aug 2025 1:49 PM GMT
81' - NorthEast SCOREEE!
A freekick for NorthEast United and it is chaos in front of the goal. Mirshad can't collect the hit cleanly and neither can Diamond Harbour defenders clear it away.
Jairo takes advantage and fires a long ranger from top of the box. The ball crashes into the bottom left corner.
John Abraham, NEUFC owner, has started his celebrations in the VIP box. They have this in the bag now.
NEUFC 4-1 DHFC
- 23 Aug 2025 1:41 PM GMT
75' - Yellow card for Kortazar
Diamond Harbour's Kortazar picks up a yellow card for a harsh tackle. More importantly NorthEast United get a freekick from a dangerous position.
Ajaraie goes for a direct attempt, but it is off target.
NEUFC 3-1 DHFC
- 23 Aug 2025 1:38 PM GMT
73' - NorthEast bring in Jithin
Jithin MS comes in as a substitute for NorthEast United. Thoi Singh, the goalscorer, goes out.
NEUFC 3-1 DHFC
- 23 Aug 2025 1:37 PM GMT
68' - Diamond Harbour pull one back!
Hang on! Diamond Harbour have scored against the run of play. And it has come in the most unlikeliest of ways.
It was a corner for Diamond Harbour and there's a header taken from about hip-height. It is not well connected either, but Luka Majcen somehow gets a deflection on the ball and it just creeps into the goal.
All of it seemed as if it happened in slow motion. Weird way to score, but Diamond Harbour will take it with just over 20 minutes left.
NEUFC 3-1 DHFC
- 23 Aug 2025 1:21 PM GMT
54' - Medical attention for Parthib
Parthib Gogoi on the receiving end of a harsh tackle from Kortazar. The referee initially asks to continue the play but soon blows the whistle as Gogoi is down with pain.
Some medical attention for the youngster and he limps back to play.
NEUFC 3-0 DHFC