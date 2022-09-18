Football
Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s Mumbai City FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the final of 2022 Durand Cup between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC.
The two ISL giants - Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC, will fight it out for their ever Durand Cup crown tonight at the Saltlake Satdium in Kolkata. This contest will bring down the curtains on the month-long tournament, which saw a record 20 teams in action.
Who will walk away with the beautiful Durand Cup trophy at the end of the evening? Will it be the Islanders or will it be the the Blues?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 18 Sep 2022 1:18 PM GMT
45' - CHANCE MISSED!
Freekick taken from Sunil Chhetri hits the wall. He takes a second shot, which is blocked as well. Jayesh Rane then runs in and shoots, but this time it is way off target. That's a chance missed from Bengaluru.
- 18 Sep 2022 1:17 PM GMT
44' - YELLOW, MOURTADA FALL!
The first card of the match and it goes to Mumbai City FC skipper Mourtada Fall. He goes for an aerial duel with Roy Krishna and seemed to have elbowed the Fijian. Fall is not happy with the decision.
- 18 Sep 2022 1:13 PM GMT
38' - BRILLIANT FROM CHHANGTE!
A corner for Bengaluru FC and it's taken decently by Roshan. Lachenpa, however, leaves the goal line once again but fails to win the duel. Alan Costa's header is cleared well by Mumbai skipper Mourtada Fall, but there comes a good shot from Krishna Roy with a deflection from Sivasakhti.
It seemed to be going in, but Chhangte stands in front of the goal post and kicks it away. Wonderful goal line clearance this from the Mumbai number 7. This could have been so bad for Mumbai, thanks to had horrible rush from Lachenpa.
- 18 Sep 2022 1:08 PM GMT
35' - Good Save, Lachenpa!
A foul on Roy Krishna from Mourtada Fall and it's a freekick for Bengaluru FC. It is nicely taken from Sunil Chhetri and the Lachenpa has to leave the goal line and come forward to punch it away. He does it with some grace, does the Mumbai custodian.
- 18 Sep 2022 1:04 PM GMT
30' - MUMBAI CITY FC EQUALISEEEE!
A foul from Sandesh Jhingan while trying to win an aerial ball and Mumbai City FC get a freekick. They take it quickly and the Bengaluru defence has no clue. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu dives and saves the first shot from Greg Stewart, but the rebound goes straight to Apuia, who needs no invitation to find the net.
THAT WAS A CLEAN MOVE FROM MUMBAI CITY FC!
MCFC 1-1 BFC
- 18 Sep 2022 12:56 PM GMT
23' - Grrifiths stands strong
A good cross from the left flank by Roshan, but Griffiths heads it away with ease to avoid any danger for Mumbai City FC. He has looked brilliant so far, has Griifiths.
- 18 Sep 2022 12:53 PM GMT
21' - Bad cross from Chhangte
A good pass to the right flank from Fall, but Chhangte crosses it in to the box without looking and there is no one to receive. Bengaluru FC defenders do not have to move an inch to collect and clear that.
- 18 Sep 2022 12:50 PM GMT
17' - Chhangte's shot goes wide
Mumbai City on the offensive now, but Chhangte's shot from a difficult angle is off target. He is known from converting from such angles though and would rue this for sure.
- 18 Sep 2022 12:48 PM GMT
15' - Bengaluru looking dangerous
Bengaluru FC are looking more and more dangerous with each passing minute. Jayesh Rane now steals the ball right in the middle of the half line and creates a play, but there is no one to receive the final cross made from the right flank by Roy Krishna.