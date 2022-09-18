Durand Cup FINAL LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s Mumbai City FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The two ISL giants - Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC, will fight it out for their ever Durand Cup crown tonight at the Saltlake Satdium in Kolkata. This contest will bring down the curtains on the month-long tournament, which saw a record 20 teams in action.

Who will walk away with the beautiful Durand Cup trophy at the end of the evening? Will it be the Islanders or will it be the the Blues?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!