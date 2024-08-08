Durand Cup: FC Goa edge past Tribhuwan Army FC, claim top spot in Group F

FC Goa claimed a crucial 2-1 victory over Tribhuwan Army FC in a tightly contested Durand Cup 2024 group stage match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Thursday.

The win has propelled the Young Gaurs to the top of Group F, setting them up for a strong finish in the group stage.

The Boys in Orange took the lead almost immediately after kickoff, with Lalthangliana finding the back of the net in the 1st minute. The early goal set the tone for FC Goa, who maintained their intensity throughout the first half.

The second half saw FC Goa double their advantage, with Sitroy Carvalho netting in the 50th minute after a well-orchestrated team move following a corner-kick.

Despite the two-goal cushion, Tribhuwan Army refused to back down and pulled one back in the 66th minute through Basant Jimba, who capitalized on a lapse in FC Goa's defence before finishing from far out.

Another 3 points in the bag and back to back wins for our Young Gaurs 🔥💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/oMCahp0H9S — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 8, 2024

In the final stages, Goa managed to fend off the Nepali side's advances, securing all three points and climbing to the top of Group F.



To ensure chances of qualification to the Durand Cup 2024 knockout stages, Israil Gurung’s boys will now have to at least register a draw against Shillong Lajong, who they will meet on Saturday, August 17 in their final group stage assignment.