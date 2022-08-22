Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: East Bengal v/s Indian Navy - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from East Bengal's clash against Indian Navy in Durand Cup 2022.
East Bengal start their 2022 Durand Cup campaign today against a decent Indian Navy outfit. While this would be the campaign opener for the Red and Gold Brigade, it would be the second of campaign for their opponents, who lost to Mumbai City FC in their first encounter.
Will a new-look East Bengal FC manage to get their season to a good start?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 22 Aug 2022 2:25 PM GMT
IT'S A DRAW!
Nope, they can not. Both Indian Navy and East Bengal fail to open the scoring and they share the spoils in the latter's home ground today. East Bengal had their fair share of chances and only have themselves to blame for having to settle for a draw today.
East Bengal 0-0 Indian Navy
- 22 Aug 2022 2:20 PM GMT
90' - 4 minutes added
4 more minutes added to the clock. Can either team break the deadlock?
- 22 Aug 2022 2:17 PM GMT
87' - Another chance missed!
Tuhin doing all the hardwork from the left flank for East Bengal, but his strikers just do not want to open the scoring today, it seems. That's second chance missed in about 5 minutes.
The Indian Navy defence needs to get their act together.
- 22 Aug 2022 2:13 PM GMT
82' - Another chance goes begging for East Bengal
A beautiful cross from the left flank, but both the East Bengal strikers in front of the goal fail to get a touch. That is so, so unfortunate for the Red and Gold Brigade.
- 22 Aug 2022 2:05 PM GMT
74' - Sumeet messes up
The East Bengal skipper is the culprit now. He is one on one with the Indian Navy keeper, but fails to slot it past him. That was a brilliant through ball by East Bengal, but their skipper has let them down.
- 22 Aug 2022 2:02 PM GMT
72' - Still Nothing
This has turned into a some sort of boring chess match. Neither teams willing to go all out and the deadlock is yet to be broken. No chances created either after that freekick around 15 minutes ago.
- 22 Aug 2022 1:46 PM GMT
56' - Poor from East Bengal
Naah, they can't. In fact, this was simply horrible from East Bengal. No power or placement behind that kick and the Indian Navy defence deflects it away without breaking a sweat.
They should have made it count did East Bengal.
- 22 Aug 2022 1:45 PM GMT
55' - Freekick for East Bengal
A harsh tackle on Amarjit Singh Kiyam just outside the box by Indian Navy and East Bengal have a freekick. This could be dangerous with the position they have given it away from.
Can East Bengal break the deadlock?
- 22 Aug 2022 1:42 PM GMT
52' - Poor corner from East Bengal
A good effort from East Bengal to earn a corner, but they mess up the execution of the set-piece. A poor cross in and there was nothing the men inside the box could do.