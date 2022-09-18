Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC crowned champions with 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC

Kolkata: Bengaluru FC clinched the Durand Cup 2022 trophy after defeating Mumbai City FC in the final at the Salt Lake stadium here on Sunday.

The first half saw both sides going for the jugular from the very outset. Simon Grayson's Blues were the first to break the deadlock when youngster Siva Sakthi scored a delightful chip over goalie Phurba Lachenpa in the 11th minute.

"Siva is a star and has a bad habit of scoring goals," Sunil Chhetri had said during the pre-match press conference on Saturday. With the goal in the final, the 21-year-old forward certainly proved his captain right.

At the 30th minute, Des Buckingham's Islanders caught the Bengaluru defenders sleeping and latched on to a quick free-kick. Greg Stewart's curling effort from the edge of the box forced Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to make a save, but the rebound was slotted in by Apuia to help Mumbai City draw level.

Bengaluru, though, continued their onslaught on the Mumbai box. The 38th minute saw Lallianzuala Chhangte make a goal-line save as he prevented Krishna's deflected shot to creep inside the goal.

In the second half, Bengaluru took the lead for the second time thanks to an Alan Costa's header, fed in by Chhetri's corner in the 61st minute.

With the introduction of Alberto Nogouera and Gurkirat Singh, Mumbai went all in the attack. However, the Bengaluru defenders defended their lead with all they got. The final whistle meant Bengaluru FC finally had a Durand Cup in their trophy cabinet.

With this win, Bengaluru FC completed their Indian domestic trophy set. They have now won everything including the I League, ISL, Federation Cup, Super Cup and the Durand Cup.