Durand Cup: Asia's oldest football tournament returns with international flair

Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, is set to witness the return of foreign clubs after an absence of 27 years.

The 132nd edition of the prestigious tournament, which will have 24 teams - 20 Indian clubs and four foreign clubs - promises an exhilarating blend of Indian and international football, injecting a fresh surge of excitement into the competition.

Scheduled to commence in Kolkata from August 3 to September 3, this year's Durand Cup promises to be a grand affair, featuring the participation of foreign teams, injecting a renewed sense of excitement into the prestigious competition.

Organized annually by the Indian Armed Forces, Durand Cup holds a revered position in the annals of Indian football, dating back to its inception as the Army Cup in Shimla in 1888. The tournament has served as a nurturing ground for budding talents and a showcase for the country's footballing prowess. Named in honor of Sir Mortimer Durand, the former Foreign Secretary of British India, the tournament has stood the test of time and evolved into a symbol of India's football heritage.

Breaking away from its recent tradition of featuring only Indian clubs, the Durand Cup has now reopened its doors to foreign teams, amplifying the significance of the tournament on the global stage.

Bodoland FC, Bangladesh Services, Bhutan Services and Nepal Services are the foreign clubs participating in the 132nd edition of the world's third oldest tournament.

Indian Teams: Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, Northeast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Roundglass Punjab FC, FC Goa, Gokulam Kerala FC, Mohammedan Sporting SC, Rajasthan United, Shillong Lajong FC, Delhi FC, Indian Army Football Team, Indian Air Force Football Team, Indian Navy Football Team.