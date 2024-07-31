Durand Cup 2024: Standings, updated points table

The 2024 edition of the Durand Cup has kicked off on July 27 with clubs across India and Nepal taking part in the prestigious tournament.

Being the oldest tournament in the country, and the second oldest tournament in the world, the Durand Cup will feature 24 teams, divided into six groups, in a round-robin cum knockout format.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the current defending champions, winning the last edition beating arch-rivals East Bengal in the finals.

Group A

Teams MP W D L GD Points East Bengal 1 1 0 0 +2 3 Mohun Bagan 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Downtown Heroes 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Indian Airforce 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group B

Teams MP W D L GD Points Mohammedans sc 1 0 1 0 0 1 Inter Kashi 1 0 1 0 0 1 Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indian Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

Teams MP W D L GD Points Punjab FC 1 1 0 0 +3 3 Mumbai City 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kerala Blasters 0 0 0 0 0 0 CISF 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group D

Teams MP W D L GD Points Jamshedpur FC 1 1 0 0 +3 3 Army Red 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Assam Rifles 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group E

Teams MP W D L GD Points NorthEast United 1 1 0 0 +2 3 BSF FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odisha 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bodoland FC 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group F

Teams MP W D L GD Points FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hyderabad FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nepal Army Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shillong FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Last updated on 31st July, 1:00 pm.