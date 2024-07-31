Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 2
india
Football

Durand Cup 2024: Standings, updated points table

Updated group stage points table of Durand Cup 2024.

Durand Cup 2024: Standings, updated points table
The iconic Durand Cup trophies in front of the Gateway of India, Mumbai. (FILE Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 July 2024 7:34 AM GMT

The 2024 edition of the Durand Cup has kicked off on July 27 with clubs across India and Nepal taking part in the prestigious tournament.

Being the oldest tournament in the country, and the second oldest tournament in the world, the Durand Cup will feature 24 teams, divided into six groups, in a round-robin cum knockout format.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the current defending champions, winning the last edition beating arch-rivals East Bengal in the finals.

Group A

TeamsMPWDLGDPoints
East Bengal1100+23
Mohun Bagan1100+13
Downtown Heroes1001-10
Indian Airforce1001-20

Group B

TeamsMPWDLGDPoints
Mohammedans sc101001
Inter Kashi101001
Bengaluru FC000000
Indian Navy000000

Group C

TeamsMPWDLGDPoints
Punjab FC1100+33
Mumbai City000000
Kerala Blasters000000
CISF1001-30

Group D

TeamsMPWDLGDPoints
Jamshedpur FC1100+33
Army Red000000
Chennaiyin FC000000
Assam Rifles1001-30

Group E

TeamsMPWDLGDPoints
NorthEast United1100+23
BSF FC000000
Odisha000000
Bodoland FC1001-20

Group F

TeamsMPWDLGDPoints
FC Goa000000
Hyderabad FC000000
Nepal Army Club000000
Shillong FC000000

Last updated on 31st July, 1:00 pm.

FootballDurand CupISLIndian Football
