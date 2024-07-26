Durand Cup 2024: Here are the reasons to watch India's oldest football tournament

The 133rd edition of the Indian Oil Durand Cup kicks off tomorrow, promising sheer drama and mind-boggling ‘golazos’, delivering top-notch entertainment for football fans.

The Durand Cup is the oldest football tournament in Asia and one of the oldest competitions in the world, having first been played in 1888.

The Bridge looks at the reasons why Indian football fans should be watching the 133rd edition of the oldest football tournament in the country:

First Tournament for Sunil Chhetri since retirement:

Shockwaves were sent across the footballing world when legend Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from international football after making 151 appearances and scoring 94 goals, becoming the fourth-highest goal-scorer in international men's football.

Kolkata, the ‘City of Joy’, welcomed the #IndianOilDurandCup, as the three coveted trophies were proudly displayed at the Fort William, Headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army. #PressConference #KolkataPressConference #DurandCup2024 #133rdEditionofDurandCup pic.twitter.com/TpD47AL8yX — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) July 25, 2024

The 39-year-old veteran is all set to play in his first competition since this announcement. After lifting the coveted trophy in 2022, Chhetri will be focused on reclaiming the title with Bengaluru FC.



Shillong and Jamshedpur hosting the tournament for the first time:

The Durand Cup 2024 will be hosted across four cities: Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Shillong, and Kokrajhar. Shillong, The ‘Scotland of the East’ is ready to welcome teams from the ISL, I-League, state clubs, and the army, providing spectators with an amazing viewing experience. Shillong Lajong, the team from the host city, has the opportunity to bring glory to the city by winning the prestigious trophy.

Also ‘Steel City of India’ Jamshedpur, will welcome the legend of Durand for the first time this year. A city that has been involved with the growth and development of Indian football through the Tata Football Academy for ages and through the Red Miners of Jamshedpur FC these days, will at last get what it deserved richly, top-level tournament football.



Kolkata Clubs Vying for Glory:

The heavyweights from West Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, and Emami East Bengal FC have a rich history in the Durand Cup, winning the title 17 and 16 times respectively. Mohun Bagan SG are the defending champions, having won the title against arch-rivals East Bengal last year, making them the most successful team in Durand Cup history.

This year, the rivalry will heat up as East Bengal aims to claim the title and level with their rivals, while Mohun Bagan SG looks to continue its dominance by winning the title consecutively.

Debutants from Uttar Pradesh:

Inter Kashi, founded in 2023, will be making their debut in the Durand Cup just a year after their inception. They are the first professional club from Uttar Pradesh to participate in the tournament. Spanish heavyweight Atlético Madrid, along with Andorran clubs Inter Escaldes and FC Andorra, have collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh-based football club. The debutants have a chance to etch their names in history by clinching the coveted title.

Where to watch:

The prestigious Durand Cup will see 24 teams competing for glory, hosted across four cities: Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Shillong, and Kokrajhar, with Shillong hosting the tournament for the first time. Fans can catch all the exhilarating action and stunning goals from the Durand Cup starting on 27th July, exclusively on the Sony Sports Network.