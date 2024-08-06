Durand Cup 2024: Odisha FC succumbs to defeat against Bodoland FC

Odisha FC suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bodoland FC in the Durand Cup on Tuesday at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

The local team capitalised on their home advantage.

The Kalinga Warriors started the match in their usual aggressive form but Bodoland FC earned a corner within the first three minutes of the game.

The boys responded with a counterattack, but their unsupported shot went straight to the home team goalkeeper. In the 20th minute, Odisha FC earned their first corner, but it produced no significant chances, as Bodoland FC continued to pose a threat on the other end.

Subham made a crucial interception in the 37th minute, driving forward before passing the ball to the right flank. However, the BFC defender cleared the low cross.

The boys succumb to defeat against Bodoland FC in the #IndianOilDurandCup 2024.

The breakthrough came in the 42nd minute when Bodoland FC took the lead.



After a series of quick passes from the midfield, the ball fell at the feet of Dilliram, who scored inside the box, energizing the home crowd.

Bodoland FC missed a chance to extend their lead in the 64th minute with a shot that went wide but they secured a 2-0 victory in the 88th minute when Arjun headed the ball into the back of the net from a beautiful cross from the right flank.

Despite their best efforts, Odisha FC couldn't find the back of the net. They will now face NorthEast United on 16th August 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 PM.