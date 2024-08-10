Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters put seven past CISF Protectors

Noah Sadaoui netted his second hat-trick in three games, while Kwame Peprah, Mohammed Aimen, Naocha Singh, and Mohammed Azhar each scored one as Kerala Blasters FC produced a remarkable performance to secure a big 7-0 win over the CISF Protectors FT in their final game of the group stage at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.

The Blasters went ahead as early as the sixth minute thanks to a strike by Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah and then blitzed five more past CISF keeper Rajkumar in the first half to put the game to rest.

Sadaoui added the final goal of the night in the 89th minute.

Kerala Blasters FC looked determined from the get-go, dominating possession and creating chances at will.



Peprah’s strike opened the floodgates as the Ghanaian provided the assist three minutes later for Aimen to place it past Rajkumar.

Aimen then floated a cross with his left from the right flank three minutes later as the ball sailed past the CISF defence to Sadaoui, who was backing up at the far post.

The Moroccan made no mistake, tapping in a half-volley for his first goal of the game.

Peprah then had his second assist of the game, putting Aimen through, who clinically placed the ball past Rajkumar from the right. Sadaoui replicated the same from the left three minutes later.

Full-back Naocha Singh then cut in from the right to fire a left-footer past the keeper, and Azhar took full advantage of a Sadaou assist, then turned, controlled, and lobbed it past Rajkumar from just inside the box on the left to make it 6-0.

The CISF Protectors looked more organized in defence in the second half and thwarted most of Kerala Blasters’ efforts.

The Moroccan forward missed a golden opportunity to secure his hat-trick from the spot in the 87th minute, but he made up for the mistake just two minutes later, completing his hat-trick.

Both Kerala Blasters FC and CISF Protectors completed their group engagements, with the Indian Super League (ISL) side now on top of the table with seven points, and CISF with that lone win against Mumbai City FC.

The match between Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC on Sunday in Kolkata will determine the group toppers, with Kerala Blasters currently having the advantage.