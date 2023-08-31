Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Durand Cup Semi-final LIVE: Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog

Mohun Bagan will battle it out with FC Goa today at 6 PM for a spot in the finals and a potential Kolkata Derby. Get the LIVE updates here.

Durand Cup Semi-final LIVE: Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Durand Cup Semi-finals

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 Aug 2023 1:16 PM GMT

Another Kolkata Derby on the cards? Today, at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, Mohun Bagan is set to face FC Goa at 6 PM in the semi-finals of the 2023 Durand Cup.

With East Bengal already securing a spot in the finals, the possibility of Mohun Bagan joining them would mark the second Kolkata derby of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Stay tuned for the LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2023-08-31 11:30:42
>Load More
mohun baganFC GoaDurand Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X