Durand Cup Semi-final LIVE: Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog

Another Kolkata Derby on the cards? Today, at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, Mohun Bagan is set to face FC Goa at 6 PM in the semi-finals of the 2023 Durand Cup.

With East Bengal already securing a spot in the finals, the possibility of Mohun Bagan joining them would mark the second Kolkata derby of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

