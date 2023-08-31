Football
Durand Cup Semi-final LIVE: Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog
Mohun Bagan will battle it out with FC Goa today at 6 PM for a spot in the finals and a potential Kolkata Derby. Get the LIVE updates here.
Another Kolkata Derby on the cards? Today, at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, Mohun Bagan is set to face FC Goa at 6 PM in the semi-finals of the 2023 Durand Cup.
With East Bengal already securing a spot in the finals, the possibility of Mohun Bagan joining them would mark the second Kolkata derby of the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Stay tuned for the LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 31 Aug 2023 1:16 PM GMT
42' GOOAALLLL!!!
Jason Cummings maintains his composure and converts from the spot! The net ripples as the ball finds its way past the goalkeeper, leveling the score for Mohun Bagan.
The contentious penalty call will surely fuel debates, but in the heat of the moment, Cummings' precise finish reignites the intensity of the match.
MB SG 1 - 1 FC Goa
- 31 Aug 2023 1:13 PM GMT
38' Penalty for Mohun Bagan?
A dramatic turn of events as the referee's decision takes center stage. What initially seemed like a free kick takes a surprising twist, leading to a penalty being awarded to Mohun Bagan.
Doubts are there about the validity of the foul's location, suggesting it might have occurred just outside the penalty area. Jason Cummings steps up to take the crucial penalty – a moment that could potentially alter the course of the game
- 31 Aug 2023 1:05 PM GMT
29' FC Goa defending calmly!
Manolo Marquez, is the master of the art of a compact defense and it shines as a hallmark of FC Goa's strategy. Odei and Seriton have seamlessly stitched together a defensive wall at the back, preserving their hard-fought lead. Despite the relentless attacks from Hugo, Jason Cummings, and Petratos, FC Goa's defensive structure remains calm.
- 31 Aug 2023 12:57 PM GMT
22' GOOOAAALLL!!!
A rare lapse from Hugo Boumous, a misplaced pass finds its way to Noah Sadaoui. seizing the opportunity, Noah takes the chance with calm, sending the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.
The crowd erupts as FC Goa takes the lead, capitalizing on the mistake. Football, as we know it, is full of surprises!
MB SG 0 - 1 FCG
- 31 Aug 2023 12:51 PM GMT
16' Cummings on the run!
The tides are turning for Mohun Bagan, as they gradually shift gears and venture into more assertive attacks. A well-placed ball from the far right seeks out Jason Cummings lurking in the box, but Odei dashes in to thwart the danger with a crucial clearance.
Mere moments later, the green and maroon engine revs up again, this time with Hugo Boumous, orchestrating an attack that finds Petratos stationed on the far left. Petratos takes a shot, but Dheeraj pulls off a diving save.
- 31 Aug 2023 12:44 PM GMT
10' FC Goa piling up pressure!
It's a strategic standoff in the opening 10 minutes, as Mohun Bagan opts for a defensive stance, absorbing the relentless series of FC Goa's attacks. The green and maroon brigade seems content to stand through the storm and capitalize on the counterattacks.
FC Goa, on the other hand, is leaving no stone unturned, launching attack after attack in search of a breakthrough.
- 31 Aug 2023 12:38 PM GMT
5' Freekick followed by corner for FC Goa!
Early fireworks on display as FC Goa launches onslaught, piling on the pressure against Mohun Bagan in the opening minutes.
Victor Rodriguez steps up with a precision free kick, sending a pinpoint delivery into the box. The ball is cleared away, conceding a corner to FC Goa. Despite the excitement, Mohun Bagan's defense stands strong, and the threat is ultimately snuffed out.
- 31 Aug 2023 12:33 PM GMT
Kick Off!
The VYBK Stadium, Kolkata, comes alive as the ball starts rolling. Dressed in their crisp white kits, FC Goa is set to charge from right to left.
The air is charged with excitement, and as the potential Kolkata Derby looms ever closer, the atmosphere is simply electric.