Durand Cup LIVE: East Bengal 1 - 0 Gokulam Kerala second half - Scores, Updates, Blog

East Bengal FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be looking to secure a spot in the semi-finals of 132nd edition of Durand Cup today at 6:00 PM at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

The match burst into life from the very first minute when Jordan Elsey of East Bengal found the back of the net, sending some waves of excitement through the rain soaked stands. Gokulam Kerala, though showing moments of promise, has been unable to level the score, thwarted by East Bengal's resilient defense and some outstanding saves by Gill.

As the halftime whistle blows, the scoreboard reads East Bengal 1, Gokulam Kerala 0.

NorthEast United defeated Indian Army yesterday to and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

Get all your LIVE updates here: