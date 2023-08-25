Football
Durand Cup LIVE: East Bengal 1 - 0 Gokulam Kerala second half - Scores, Updates, Blog
East Bengal will take on Gokulam Kerala in the 2nd quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2023. Get all your LIVE updates here.
East Bengal FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be looking to secure a spot in the semi-finals of 132nd edition of Durand Cup today at 6:00 PM at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
The match burst into life from the very first minute when Jordan Elsey of East Bengal found the back of the net, sending some waves of excitement through the rain soaked stands. Gokulam Kerala, though showing moments of promise, has been unable to level the score, thwarted by East Bengal's resilient defense and some outstanding saves by Gill.
As the halftime whistle blows, the scoreboard reads East Bengal 1, Gokulam Kerala 0.
NorthEast United defeated Indian Army yesterday to and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.
- 25 Aug 2023 2:12 PM GMT
77' GOOOAAALLLL!!
Saul Crespo puts East Bengal FC back in front, though it appears to be an own goal. The attacking sequence started by Naorem Mahesh, he attempted to create an opportunity for Nishu Kumar, but the ball ended up finding Saul Crespo. However it seems the decisive touch might have come from a Gokulam Kerala defender.
East Bengal 2 - 1 Gokulam Kerala
- 25 Aug 2023 2:01 PM GMT
70' Gokulam on the front foot!
East Bengal's decision to shift into a defensive mode after taking the lead played right into Gokulam Kerala's hands, leading to the equalizer. The cautionary tale here is that opting to sit back and defend a one-goal advantage is always a risky strategy.
Gokulam Kerala capitalized on this opportunity, seizing the momentum shift to their advantage and finding the back of the net. With the scores now level, Gokulam Kerala is infused with a renewed sense of confidence.
- 25 Aug 2023 1:51 PM GMT
55' GOOOAAAAAALLLL!!
And just like that, Gokulam Kerala finds the equalizer! Aminou Bouba shines once again, this time with a powerful bullet header that finds the back of the net.
The setup began from a corner, and even though the initial clearance seemed to alleviate the danger, Sreekuttan's persistence paid off. Collecting the ball outside the box, he created a sequence that led to a perfectly placed cross from the right side. Bouba's timing and precision were impeccable as he rose in the air to meet the cross, flicking the ball into the net.
East Bengal 1- 1 Gokulam Kerala
- 25 Aug 2023 1:36 PM GMT
Second Half!
And here we go, the second half kicks off with a renewed spirit! The tension is palpable as both teams step back onto the field, each determined to seize control and shape the outcome of this thrilling Durand Cup quarterfinal clash between East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala.
Will we witness a comeback, a twist in the tale, or further brilliance on display? Buckle up, for another exhilarating 45 minutes of action!
- 25 Aug 2023 1:20 PM GMT
Half Time!
As the halftime whistle blows, the scoreboard reads East Bengal 1, Gokulam Kerala 0. Stay tuned for the action-packed second half!
- 25 Aug 2023 1:14 PM GMT
40' What a save from Gill!
What a golden chance for Gokulam Kerala to score! Sreekuttan, on the right, skillfully delivers a low pass to Alex Sanchez within the box. But a defensive lapse by Chungnunga creates an opening, and the ball ends up at Alex Sanchez's feet. He takes the shot, aiming for the goal. Just as it seems like a certain score, Gill makes an incredible save, diving to deny the ball and keeping East Bengal's hopes alive.
- 25 Aug 2023 1:09 PM GMT
36' Good clearance from Jordan Elsey!
Sreekuttan makes a strong run down the right side during a quick counterattack. He looks to pass the ball to Alex Sanchez, who is waiting inside the box. But just as Sreekuttan tries to make the pass, Jordan Elsey from East Bengal makes a diving header to clear the ball away. It's a great defensive play that prevents a potential scoring opportunity for Gokulam Kerala.
- 25 Aug 2023 1:01 PM GMT
26' Free Kick for Gokulam!
Gokulam Kerala earns a free kick from a favorable spot on the field. The execution by the players is impressive, and despite a commendable effort by Gill to thwart it, Alex Sanchez seizes the opportunity attempting to send a cross into the box. However, East Bengal's defense springs into action once again, managing to clear the ball and diffuse the danger.
- 25 Aug 2023 12:52 PM GMT
16' Gokulam on the attack!
Gokulam Kerala shows no signs of retreat. Nili Pedromo charges through the center of the field, delivering a through ball. He spots Alex Sanchez positioned within the box, seeking a chance.
East Bengal's defense springs into action, swiftly clearing the danger. The intensity remains high as both teams battle for control in the Durand Cup quarterfinal clash.