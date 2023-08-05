Asian Games
Football

Durand Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai City FC beats Mohammedan Sporting 3-1 — Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the highlights of Mohammedan Sporting vs Mumbai City FC Group B Durand Cup 2023 match.

X

Mumbai City FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Aug 2023 1:19 PM GMT

Mumbai City FC opened its Durand Cup 2023 campaign with a thumping 3-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Group B encounter at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Perreyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the goals to give MCFC a 3-0 lead in the first half. Mohammedan got a late goal via David Lalhlansanga as the first half ended at 3-1 to MCFC.

Durand CupIndian FootballMohammedan FCMumbai City FCIndian foobtall
