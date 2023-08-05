Football
Durand Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai City FC beats Mohammedan Sporting 3-1 — Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the highlights of Mohammedan Sporting vs Mumbai City FC Group B Durand Cup 2023 match.
Mumbai City FC opened its Durand Cup 2023 campaign with a thumping 3-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Group B encounter at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.
Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Perreyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the goals to give MCFC a 3-0 lead in the first half. Mohammedan got a late goal via David Lalhlansanga as the first half ended at 3-1 to MCFC.
Follow highlights:
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2023 1:13 PM GMT
Full time
Referee whistles for the final time in the match. Mumbai City FC beats Mohammedan Sporting 3-1.
Goal scorers:
Mumbai City FC
Griffiths 12'
Pereyra Diaz 24'
Chhangte 35'
Mohammedan Sporting
David 41'
- 5 Aug 2023 1:10 PM GMT
93' Great save
Mohammedan goalkeeper Baika makes a great save. Gurkirat is with the attack from his left. But Baika comes out big and enlarges his body to make a save.
- 5 Aug 2023 1:08 PM GMT
92' Substitution for Mohammedan Sporting
David, the goal scorer, goes off the pitch. Abhijit takes his place.
- 5 Aug 2023 1:06 PM GMT
Great save
Great save from Mohammedan goalkeeper Baika! He comes out of his position and makes a save to ward off a danger.
- 5 Aug 2023 1:05 PM GMT
Four minutes added to 2nd half
Four minutes added to the second half. Mumbai City FC leads 3-1 in the match.
- 5 Aug 2023 1:02 PM GMT
85' Corner for Mumbai City
Rahul Bheke connects a swift delivery from Van Nieff's corner kick, but his effort goes wide. Mumbai City keeps on building pressure on Mohammedan Sporting,
- 5 Aug 2023 1:01 PM GMT
84' One more change by Mumbai
Ayush Chhikara replaces Greg Stewart.
- 5 Aug 2023 12:59 PM GMT
82' Mumbai makes a change
Gurkirant Singh replaces Bipin Singh.
- 5 Aug 2023 12:57 PM GMT
80' Attack from Mohammedan
Mohammedan launches an attack from the right flank. But again, it lacks finishing skill and Mumbai City defence wards off the challenge, clearing the ball.