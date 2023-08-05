Durand Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai City FC beats Mohammedan Sporting 3-1 — Scores, Updates, Blog

Mumbai City FC opened its Durand Cup 2023 campaign with a thumping 3-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Group B encounter at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Perreyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the goals to give MCFC a 3-0 lead in the first half. Mohammedan got a late goal via David Lalhlansanga as the first half ended at 3-1 to MCFC.

Follow highlights: