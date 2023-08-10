Asian Games
Football

Durand Cup 2023 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC 2 - 1 Hyderabad FC- Updates, Results, Blog

Chennaiyin FC kick-start their Durand cup campaign today at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium, Guwahati at 3:00 PM. Get all your LIVE updates here.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 Aug 2023 9:56 AM GMT

Chennaiyin FC will take on Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium, Guwahati at 3 PM today. Owen Coyle returned to Chennaiyin after a three year break. Can he bring back good fortunes to the Marina Machans?

Hyderabad FC shared spoils with Delhi FC on their first matchday and will be looking to get a win over Chennaiyin FC.

It's raining goals in the first 15 minutes. Hitesh Sharma was brought down in the box, Sana Singh converted the penalty without making any mistakes taking the lead for Hyderabad FC in the 4th minute.

Two minutes later Farukh Choudhary equalized for Chennaiyin FC. In the 14th minute Chennaiyin took the lead thanks to a goal from Connor Shields.

Get all your LIVE Updates here:

Live Updates

2023-08-10 09:00:53
