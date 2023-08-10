Durand Cup 2023 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC 2 - 1 Hyderabad FC- Updates, Results, Blog

Chennaiyin FC will take on Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium, Guwahati at 3 PM today. Owen Coyle returned to Chennaiyin after a three year break. Can he bring back good fortunes to the Marina Machans?

Hyderabad FC shared spoils with Delhi FC on their first matchday and will be looking to get a win over Chennaiyin FC.

It's raining goals in the first 15 minutes. Hitesh Sharma was brought down in the box, Sana Singh converted the penalty without making any mistakes taking the lead for Hyderabad FC in the 4th minute.

Two minutes later Farukh Choudhary equalized for Chennaiyin FC. In the 14th minute Chennaiyin took the lead thanks to a goal from Connor Shields.

