Football
Durand Cup 2023 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC 2 - 1 Hyderabad FC- Updates, Results, Blog
Chennaiyin FC kick-start their Durand cup campaign today at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium, Guwahati at 3:00 PM. Get all your LIVE updates here.
Chennaiyin FC will take on Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium, Guwahati at 3 PM today. Owen Coyle returned to Chennaiyin after a three year break. Can he bring back good fortunes to the Marina Machans?
Hyderabad FC shared spoils with Delhi FC on their first matchday and will be looking to get a win over Chennaiyin FC.
It's raining goals in the first 15 minutes. Hitesh Sharma was brought down in the box, Sana Singh converted the penalty without making any mistakes taking the lead for Hyderabad FC in the 4th minute.
Two minutes later Farukh Choudhary equalized for Chennaiyin FC. In the 14th minute Chennaiyin took the lead thanks to a goal from Connor Shields.
Live Updates
- 10 Aug 2023 9:51 AM GMT
14' GOAAALLL!!
Early comeback from Chennaiyin FC. Connor Shields have scored his maiden goal against Connor Nestor's Hyderabad FC.
HFC 1 - 2 CFC
- 10 Aug 2023 9:43 AM GMT
6' GOOOOAALLL!!
Instant reply from the Marina Machans. Farukh Choudhari scores his first goal for Chennaiyin FC.
HFC 1 - 1 CFC
- 10 Aug 2023 9:41 AM GMT
4' GOOAALLL!!
Sana Singh converts from the spot to take an early lead for Hyderabad FC.
HFC 1 - 0 CFC
- 10 Aug 2023 9:33 AM GMT
Kick Off!
The ball is rolling at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.