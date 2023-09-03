Durand Cup 2023 Final, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: When and where to watch

Durand Cup 2023 Final: The football world comes to a standstill whenever East Bengal and Mohun Bagan meet. More so if the world-famous Kolkata derby happens to be the final of Asia's oldest football tournament.

After a month of skirmishes between 24 clubs in Indian football, the title clash again pits the two traditional heavyweights to decide the champions of the 2023 Durand Cup.

East Bengal have found new life through this ongoing Durand Cup campaign. They started off with a 2-2 draw, but then created a shock of sorts by beating their city rivals in the earlier group match. A solitary goal by Nandhakumar Sekar gave EB a 1-0 win in the last Kolkata derby in the group stages. That win ended an eight-match losing run for East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby.

But since then, Mohun Bagan have battled past setbacks to also move into the final and earn a rematch and a chance to set the balance of the derby right again.

The winner of Sunday's final will also claim bragging rights as the most successful team in Asia's oldest club football tournament as both are currently joint-record holders of 16 Durand Cup titles each.

Durand Cup Final 2023, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Team News

East Bengal midfielder Souvik Chakraborty is unlikely to play the game after seeing back-to-back yellow cards in two matches.

East Bengal FC Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Elsey Jordan, Harmanjot Khabra; Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti; Mahesh Singh, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar; Javi Siverio

Mohun Bagan SG Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK); Subhasish Bose, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai; Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad; Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Dimi Petratos; Armando Sadiku

Durand Cup Final 2023, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Time

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan will start at 4:00 PM IST at the Vivekanada Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday (September 3, 2023).

Durand Cup Final 2023, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Telecast

The Durand Cup final 2023 match will be Live Streaming on the Sony Liv app and website. The Kolkata Derby Live TV Telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.