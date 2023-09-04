Durand Cup 2023: Unveiling the best XI of the tournament

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup concluded on Sunday with an electrifying Kolkata Derby in the final, where Mohun Bagan beat their archrivals East Bengal with a solitary goal from Dimitri Petratos despite being reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute.

This tournament showcased a mix of surprises, the emergence of new stars, and some underwhelming performances from the usual top players.

Here's The Bridge's selection for the "Team of the Tournament" for Durand Cup 2023.

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

While Vishal Kaith claimed the Golden Glove, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill's displays for East Bengal stood out, particularly in the quarterfinals and semifinals, where he exhibited nothing short of excellence.

Defenders: Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta

Anwar Ali, undoubtedly India's premier center-back, showcased an even more refined version of himself this year with Mohun Bagan SG, playing a pivotal role in their successful campaign.

Hector Yuste and Ashish Rai provided solidity in defence and contributed significantly to Mohun Bagan's ball progression.

A fresh face on the scene is Jay Gupta, FC Goa's new defender, who previously featured in Estoril Praia's U-17 team. Jay put up a stellar show under the stewardship of head coach Manolo Marquez.

Midfielders: Saul Crespo, Rowlin Borges, Phalguni Singh, Mahesh Naorem

Phalguni Singh, who garnered attention with consistent I-League performances, impressed with NorthEast United FC during the Durand Cup.

Saul Crespo and Mahesh Naorem played pivotal roles in East Bengal FC's nearly successful Durand Cup campaign.

With 6 goals in just 3 games, David Lalhlansanga from @MohammedanSC, was presented with the Golden Boot by the Director (Pers & IR) Coal India Limited, Shri Vinay Ranjan. pic.twitter.com/FkAjarIJwB — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 4, 2023

Forwards: Nandha Kumar, David Lalhlansanga, Noah Sadaoui



David Lalhlansanga from Mohammedan SC secured the Golden Boot as the top scorer of Durand Cup 2023, amassing an impressive tally of 6 goals in just 3 games.

Nandhakumar Sekar was honoured with the Golden Ball for his ability to score crucial goals and deliver outstanding performances that helped East Bengal FC reach the Durand Cup final for the first time since 2004.

Durand Cup 2023 'Team of the Tournament':

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

Defenders: Ashish Rai, Victor Yuste, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta

Midfielders: Saul Crespo, Rowlin Borges, Phalguni Singh, Mahesh Naorem

Forwards: Nandha Kumar, David Lalhlansanga, Noah Sadaoui

Tournament awards

Golden Glove- Vishal Kaith

Golden Boot- David Lalhlansanga

Golden Ball- Nandhakumar Sekar