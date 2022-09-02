Durand Cup 2022: Which teams can qualify for knockouts — Scenarios, Fixtures, Rules

The Durand Cup 2022 has been nothing short of exciting. While many of the ISL clubs have already booked their spots in the quarter-finals, some more places are still up for grabs. With a few must-win matches yet to be played across all groups, we take a look at the teams which have already qualified, and those which have one foot on the other side of the door.

Some rules to keep that will be looked at if two or more teams end up with the same amount of points:

Higher number of points obtained between the two teams in their group stage match

Higher goal difference between the two teams in their group stage match

Higher goal difference after all group stage matches

Higher number of goals scored by the teams in the group matches

Drawing lots

Group A (Mohammedan SC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Indian Air Force)

Qualified for quarter-finals - Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC

Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC have had a smooth-sailing throughout their campaign so far. With three wins from three games, they sit at the top of the group, closely followed by Bengaluru FC who sit at second with seven points. Both sides will meet against each other in the final game of the group in a lip-smacking match-up.

While the Air Force was unable to collect a single point, the youngsters of Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa had decent runs, but have failed to make it to the final eight.

Group B (Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Rajasthan United FC, East Bengal, Indian Navy)

Qualified for quarter-finals - Mumbai City FC

Who can qualify for the quarter finals?

ATKMB have played all their four matches and have been able to collect seven points. Their fate now is in others' hands. Mumbai City FC sit atop the table with seven points as well, but have a significant goal difference of +7. They are the first team to confirm their spot in the next stages from Group B.

However, dark horses Rajasthan United FC can upset ATKMB if they go on to win their last match against the Indian Navy. If it does happen, they will be on equal points with Juan Ferrando's men but will usurp their place on the table due to head-to-head points. This means that the 3-2 victory which Rajasthan tasted against the Mariners might just come back to help them.

Indian Navy have been consistently poor but if they manage to pip Rajasthan for all three points then it will be Mumbai and ATKMB going through to the next round.

East Bengal have been defensively solid but goals have been tough to come by. They face their last test against the Islanders and the Red and Gold Brigade would hope to end their run with a win.

Hence, the fight for the second spot from the table will go down the wire between ATK Mohun Bagan and Rajasthan United.

Group C (Hyderabad FC, Neroca FC, Chennaiyin FC, TRAU FC, Army Red)

Qualified for quarter-finals - Hyderabad FC

Who can qualify for the quarter-finals?

The Nizams won all their games that they have played so far by conceding only once. TRAU have played all their games and are out of the race by a long mile. Army Red will play their last outing against Hyderabad and this fixture's result in inconsequential for the matters of the table.

The battle of the second spot in Group C will be played between Chennaiyin FC and Neroca FC. Both sit at four points each, with Neroca having their nose ahead due to goal difference. Whoever wins the match will join Hyderabad FC as the quarter-finalists from the group.

Group D (Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Army Green, Sudeva Delhi FC, NorthEast United FC)

Qualified for quarter-finals - Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC

With the Juggernauts and Yellow Army already in the last eight of the competition, the rest of the teams will play for their pride. NorthEast United's reserve side has been very poor as they have failed to win even a single point. Sudeva Delhi have been slightly better than the Highlanders but they too would want to finish on a high.

From a distance, one might think that a win with a margin of more than three goals will help Army Green take Kerala Blasters' place on the table, but the ISL side will have the upper hand due to its victory against the Armed Forces team in their group stage match.