Durand Cup 2022: Top 5 youngsters to watch out for

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup kicks off on Tuesday, 16th August, 2022. 11 teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), five from the I-League and four Army teams will fight for the title. It will help provide a forum for players from these clubs' reserve benches, as well as players from the regimental side, to gain exposure.

It will also provide a platform for scouts to identify and develop new talent. As the tournament approaches, we at The Bridge look at some youngsters to watch out for this season:

Namgyal Bhutia



In the Next Generation Cup, 2022, the Bengaluru FC reserves captain did an excellent job of leading his team from the back. The right-back, who can also play in midfield, made some daring tackles and started moving high up the pitch to combine with wingers. Last season, the 22-year-old made his senior debut for Bengaluru FC.

He is yet to become a regular. Bhutia's vision and set-piece ability were especially dangerous against Leicester, who looked shaky in the second half. The versatile player from Sikkim recently signed an extension with the Blues until 2026, and his performance in the Next Gen Cup justifies the management's faith in him as he is set to feature in the Durand Cup.

Ayush Adhikary

In the recently concluded Next Gen Cup, Ayush Adhikari led the Blasters. The best moment for the central midfielder came when he slotted a penalty past the Palace goalkeeper to bring Kerala back into the game. Even though the Blasters were defeated 4-1, Adhikari's presence in midfield was noticed by the opposition.

When paired with Jeakson Singh in the middle of the park, the duo was successful in breaking down many Eagles attacks. Last season, they both put in a place for themselves in the senior squad. Ayush Adhikari's performance in the Next Gen Cup undoubtedly boosted his confidence ahead of the long season which is going to start with the Durand Cup.

Gurkirat Singh:

Gurkirat Singh, India's number nine, was the tournament's standout performer. With some incredible performances, the Mumbai City star demonstrated why he is so highly regarded. He scored eight goals in five games for the Blue Colts, which include four in the final!

He scored some world-class goals, becoming the first player in SAFF U-20/U-18 final history to do so. Singh also scored the game-winning goal against the Maldives and was instrumental in India's victory. His movement, link-up play, and brilliant finishing ability set him apart from the competition. He was also named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Muhammed Nemil:

Nemil spent two years in Spain at the Marcet high-performance academy and thoroughly enjoyed his time there. He attributes his improved performance in India to the high intensity he experienced in Spain. Nemil made his debut at the Durand Cup last year.

He believes it is the same as before in terms of preparation for him after one season of ISL. Muhammed Nemil was the Durand Cup 2021's young 'star.' At the age of 21, he scored four goals in the competition, including a brace against Jamshedpur FC. His other two goals were scored against Sudeva Delhi and Delhi FC.

Despite being too young, Nemil played 360 minutes in 14 appearances in the Indian Super League 2021/22. Without a doubt, Nemil will be the player on whom Deggie Cardozo will rely to lead the team.

Kiyan Nassiri:

Kiyan Nassiri of ATK Mohun Bagan drew a big amount of publicity even before the Indian Super League (ISL) season started because of his obvious ties to former legendary footballer Jamshid Nassiri. Kiyan continued to hog up the spot light at the end of the Hero ISL campaign, but not as the son of a former great, but as a young budding Indian forward with a bright future ahead of him.

The 21-year-old carved out a separate identity for himself through his performances, mostly coming off the bench, and became a major star in Kolkata after his hat-trick in the Kolkata derby last season. The youngster is looking forward to a longer football season and hopes to enhance on his performance this season as ATK Mohun Bagan chases multiple trophies. Moreover, he would hope to make a name for himself with the Durand Cup.

Special mentions:

Ayush Dev Chhetri:

The Mizoram native began playing football at the age of five and quickly rose through the ranks before being chosen for Aizawl FC's U15 and U18 Hero Youth League teams. Last season, the defensive midfielder made headlines after scoring against eventual I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC. His thunderous second-half strike against NEROCA FC, however, demonstrated to Indian football that he is here to stay.

After making his debut the previous season, the youngster prospered under Yan Law at Aizawl FC. He proceeded to make 10 appearances for the Mizoram-based club, scoring three goals and assisting once from a deep position. The 19-year-old will be given a proper stage to showcase his talent at the Durand Cup with FC Goa.

Sivasakthi Narayanan:

Last season, Sivasakthi Narayanan coped admirably with his performances in the Durand Cup. In Bengaluru's 6-3 loss to Leicester, he led the team's comeback. Following six goals conceded, the youngster came up big when Bengaluru FC's high pressing enabled him to get into the box and fire it past the Foxes' keeper.

He went on to score again, this time alongside teammate Damaitphang Lyngdoh, as Leicester struggled in the second half. Performances like these are almost certain to earn young Sivasakthi more game time under new head coach Simon Grayson, possibly beginning with the Durand Cup.



