Durand Cup 2022: NorthEast United FC ends its campaign with a win

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) ended their 131st IndianOil Durand Cup campaign with a win, overcoming Sudeva Delhi FC (Sudeva) 2 – 0, in a Group D match, played here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Captain Dipu Mirdha scored the opener for the hosts while Gani Ahmed Nigam converted from the spot in stoppage time of the second half to round off a well-earned victory.

NEUFC with this win, finished fourth in the Group while finishing their campaign with three points while Sudeva finished at the bottom of the table with two points.

Sudeva began the first half brightly and showed attacking intent. They maintained possession of the ball and created chances.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam broke through inside the box in the second minute itself, but his effort was feeble and Khoirom Jackson Singh in the NEUFC goal, brought about a comfortable save, his first of what was going to be a few in the half.

NEUFC got one of their own in that time as well, when Dipu Mirdha, the brightest spot by a distance, in the NEUFC attack, took a long ranger which bounced dangerously close to Sachin Jha in the Sudeva goal, but he about managed to salvage the situation.



Substitutes Jithin M.S, Emil Benny, Gani Ahmed Nigam along with captain Dipu Mirdha created more and more chances for the home side.

The first goal then followed in the 64th minute by who else but Dipu Mirdha. Jithin had made a beautiful run from the left flank, dodging two defenders in the process of penetrating into the box. He then delivered a cut-back pass inside the box and the onrushing Dipu finished with ease.

NEUFC sealed the match in the sixth minute stoppage time from a penalty awarded, when Sudeva keeper Sachin brought down Dipu inside the box and Gani converted from the spot.