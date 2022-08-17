Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: NorthEast United FC v/s Odisha FC- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around NorthEast United FC against Odisha FC in the Durand Cup 2022 here.
After Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in the first match of Day 2 of the Durand Cup 2022, it is time to travel to Guwahati for the NorthEast United FC against Odisha Fc match-up.
Both sides had a forgettable season in the Indian Super League last campaign and would want to start off the new footballing calendar with a win.
Stay tuned for the LIVE updates around the fixture!
Live Updates
- 17 Aug 2022 12:45 PM GMT
41' - Jerry MISSES!
He had an open goal did Jerry, but he hits the woodwork instead. That should have been put in. BAD MISS this from Odisha.
- 17 Aug 2022 12:42 PM GMT
37' - GOAL NUMBER 3, ODISHA!
This is all too easy for Odisha FC at the moment. Striker -> Left Winger -> Right Winger -> Scores. The trio of Pedro, Nandha and Jerry have completely destroyed the Northeast United defence and they have no answers.
A brace already for Jerry this evening, while Nandha adds an assist to his name.
Northeast 0-3 Odisha
- 17 Aug 2022 12:35 PM GMT
30' - Another save from Deka!
A strong play created on the left flank and shot taken by Pedro, but Nikhil Deka comes up with another brilliant save. He throws himself airborne and just deflects the ball away. ACROBATIC!
- 17 Aug 2022 12:31 PM GMT
25' - ODISHA EXTEND THEIR LEAD!
This was brilliant from Odisha FC. Their goalkeeper with a pin-point pass to Nandhakumar in the left flank. Nandha dribbles past one defender, fools the other and takes a shot.
The shot is beautifully timed and angles in just at the right time to go in at the far post.
Northeast 0-2 Odisha
- 17 Aug 2022 12:25 PM GMT
21' - Good defending from North East
A nicely delivered corner from Odisha FC, but it is an even better interception by the North East defender.
- 17 Aug 2022 12:19 PM GMT
14' - ODISHAAA SCORESSSS!
They were looking so dangerous and have now finally broken through. Jerry with a beautiful shot into the top of the net. No chance for Nikhil Deka there.
Northeast 0-1 Odisha
- 17 Aug 2022 12:16 PM GMT
13' - Issac's shot is just high!
Yet again a brilliant play created from the left flank by Odisha, but Issac's shot is just above the post.
- 17 Aug 2022 12:12 PM GMT
9' - Good clearance from Bishnu Rabha
Odisha on the attack again from the left flank, but Bishnu Rabha places himself just at the right position to clear the pass well.
- 17 Aug 2022 12:10 PM GMT
6' - Brilliant save from Nikhil Deka!
Odisha on constant attacks, but Nikhil Deka stands tall to deny.
- 17 Aug 2022 12:07 PM GMT
3' - Good move from Odisha
A good cross from the right flank, but the shot is just wide of the near post.