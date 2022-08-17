Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: NorthEast United FC v/s Odisha FC- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

After Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in the first match of Day 2 of the Durand Cup 2022, it is time to travel to Guwahati for the NorthEast United FC against Odisha Fc match-up.

Both sides had a forgettable season in the Indian Super League last campaign and would want to start off the new footballing calendar with a win.

Stay tuned for the LIVE updates around the fixture!