Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mumbai City FC v Indian Navy- Live Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow all the LIVE action from the Mumbai City FC v Indian Navy clash from Durand Cup 2022.
The Islanders from the west coast of India will kick off their campaign in the Durand Cup against the Indian Navy. Historically the teams from the armed forces have been a tough nut to crack.
Will Mumbai City FC start with a win or the Navy will reign supreme?
Live Updates
- 18 Aug 2022 10:41 AM GMT
49' Ahmed Jaouh blasts wide
Indian Navy defence shows great awareness to deny the space to Mumbai's attack and Mumbai waste another chance
- 18 Aug 2022 10:24 AM GMT
HALF TIME: Mumbai City FC 1-1 Indian Navy
Mumbai City dominated the game but they had no answer to the resolute defence of the Indian Navy. Indian Navy had done their homework and their skipper Vishnu came with fabulous saves to frustrate the Iskanders.
With the Navy growing in the game, Adarsh scored a screamer to give the Indian Navy the shock lead. Vikram Pratap Singh scored one finally to equalize the score.
The Islanders will look to come and finish better as they missed some golden chances.