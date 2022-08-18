Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: NEROCA FC v/s TRAU FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates from NEROCA FC against TRAU FC in the Durand Cup 2022 here.
The Imphal derby is upon us which will see football heavyweights from the North-East, NEROCA FC and TRAU FC battle it out in their Durand Cup 2022 campaign opener.
Who will get the bragging rights at the end of 90 minutes?
Stay tuned for more updates!
Live Updates
- 18 Aug 2022 1:56 PM GMT
55'- NEROCA in control after the goal.
TRAU are struggling to get possession as the recent goal seemed to have dealt a blow to their morale.
- 18 Aug 2022 1:51 PM GMT
50'- CHIDI SCORESS!!!
What a howler from the TRAU defender! Chidi was close on his heels and a weak pass back to the goalie fell to the striker's path as goal-scorer passed it into the net.
NEROCA FC 3-1 TRAU FC
- 18 Aug 2022 1:31 PM GMT
HALF TIME.
It has been nothing short of an exciting first 45 minutes as NEROCA lead going into the second half. TRAU have played well too, but the clinical in their final third seem to be lacking.
HT: NEROCA FC 2-1 TRAU FC
- 18 Aug 2022 1:27 PM GMT
45'- Three minutes added.
TRAU would love to get one back in and balance the scales going into the second half.
- 18 Aug 2022 1:19 PM GMT
36'- NEROCA have taken the lead, again!!!
Mang's beautiful curling cross finds an eager Thomyo inside the box, who directs the ball inside the net past TRAU's Bishorjit.
NEROCA FC 2-1 TRAU FC
- 18 Aug 2022 1:02 PM GMT
19'- TRAU EQUALISES!!!!
Within a couple of minutes, the men in white equalise with a counter-attacking move. It's Komron's calm finish which gives TRAU their first goal of the match.
NEROCA FC 1-1 TRAU FC