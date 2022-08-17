Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Bengaluru FC narrowly wins 2-1 against Jamshedpur FC- Results, Updates, Scores, Blog

Similar to FC Goa's match against Mohammedan SC, a young Jamshedpur FC was unable to get better of a much more experienced bunch which comprised the Bengaluru FC side. The Blues defeated the Red Miners 2-1 in their first match in the Durand Cup 2022.

The scoring was opened by Skipper Sunil Chhetri in the first half, where the forward headed in a delightful cross in from a Prabir Das corner. Debutant Roy Krishna, 10 minutes after coming off the bench in the second half, combined with Chhetri to slot in the second goal.



While the likes of Das and Krishna had commendable debuts, left-back Hira Mondal's first time out for BFC was scarred after he received marching orders. Consequently, Jamshedpur FC got one goal back courtesy of the free-kick conceded by Mondal. It was substitute Rishi who passed the ball in the net, past a towering Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

While Carlos Santamarina's men fought hard to balance the scales, Simon Grayson's Blues kept their lead and saw off their first victory in the cup.