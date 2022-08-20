Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Rajasthan United wins 3-2 against ATK Mohun Bagan - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Rajasthan United FC defeat ATK Mohun Bagan in a Durand Cup 2022 thriller.
ATK Mohun Bagan suffer a shock defeat against Rajasthan United FC. The I-League team won 3-2 right at the end of the match in the added time towards the final moments of the second half.
First half was primarily dominated by the Mariners, but the goals came in the last five minutes of the same. Kiyan Nassiri of ATKMB and Bektur of Rajasthan were the goal-scorers in the first 45 minutes.
A quick lead was taken by the home side thanks to Ashique Kuruniyan's thumping strike. Just like first half, Rajasthan United came back into the game, this time with Remsanga's strike inside the box.
In the final thirty seconds or so, ATKMB were sluggish in their defence as it was too easy for Rajasthan to create a chance and take the lead for the first time in the match, which also secured all three points for them.
Live Updates
- 20 Aug 2022 2:29 PM GMT
- 20 Aug 2022 2:28 PM GMT
FULL TIME!
Rajasthan United have taken all three points!!!!!
FT: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-3 Rajasthan United FC
- 20 Aug 2022 2:25 PM GMT
95'- RAJASTHAN SCORE!!!!!!
In the final moments, Rajasthan United have taken the lead!!! Gyamar might have just won the match for Rajasthan!
ATK Mohun Bagan 2-3 Rajasthan United FC
- 20 Aug 2022 2:19 PM GMT
89'- AGONY FOR RAJASTHAN!
Howler from ATKMB's goalie as Rajasthan's forward puts the ball in the back of the net, but was flagged offside.
- 20 Aug 2022 2:14 PM GMT
84'- Save again from Rajasthan's goalie.
One-two-one between Kiyan and Kauko results in the latter's chip but Niraj prevents the goal once again.
- 20 Aug 2022 2:12 PM GMT
82'- CLOSE!!!
Kiyan Nassiri's powerful rattles the upright as the score remains 2-2.