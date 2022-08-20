Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Rajasthan United wins 3-2 against ATK Mohun Bagan - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan suffer a shock defeat against Rajasthan United FC. The I-League team won 3-2 right at the end of the match in the added time towards the final moments of the second half.

First half was primarily dominated by the Mariners, but the goals came in the last five minutes of the same. Kiyan Nassiri of ATKMB and Bektur of Rajasthan were the goal-scorers in the first 45 minutes.



A quick lead was taken by the home side thanks to Ashique Kuruniyan's thumping strike. Just like first half, Rajasthan United came back into the game, this time with Remsanga's strike inside the box.

In the final thirty seconds or so, ATKMB were sluggish in their defence as it was too easy for Rajasthan to create a chance and take the lead for the first time in the match, which also secured all three points for them.