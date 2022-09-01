Durand Cup 2022: Jamshedpur FC finish campaign with a win against Air Force

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) ended their Durand Cup 2022 campaign on a high, defeating the Indian Air Force Football Team (IAFFT) 2-1 in a Group A encounter at Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).

The Red Miners scored one goal each in each half through Piyush Tahkuri and Ruatmawia, to finish with six points from four games and capture third place in the group.

Soma scored the only goal for the IAFFT, who finished bottom of the group with four losses in four games.

JFC opened the scoring when Ruatmawia, who had a super game, played a beautiful through ball to Piyush Tahkuri who made no mistake with a first-time finish.



The Air Men got reward for their great moves when Soma rifled a right-footer into the bottom right corner. It was a quality goal from about 30 yards out.

In the second-half both teams tried to gain momentum but failed to gain midfield dominance.

WHAT AN END TO OUR CAMPAIGN! 😍



The young Men of Steel registered their second consecutive win in the #IndianOilDurandCup, thanks to a late stunning strike from Mawia!

Tapan Halder, the substiute who had scored the winner in the previous game, this time turned provider with a measured left-footed cross from the right flank spotting Ruatmawia's charge in between two defenders.



The teenager met it on the full and beautifully side-volleyed it into the roof of the net. It was 2-1 and JFC sealed the game.