Durand Cup 2022: Best XI from the group stages

As the group stages of the the 131st edition of the Durand Cup comes to an end, the tournament saw eminent and talented players showcasing their skills while everyone got a glimpse of how tight the top Indian football leagues are going to be. We here at The Bridge chose the best possible XI from the group stages.









Lalthuammawia Ralte (Odisha FC- Goalkeeper)



As stout as the Odisha FC defence was, custodian Ralte was impossible to pass. Ralte made a string of extensive saves to deal the dangers away from the Kalinga Warriors as they advance to face the Bengaluru FC in the quarter finals where the defence would go through a challenge of the prolific duo of Skipper Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna.

Shubham Sarangi (Odisha FC- Right back)

Returning recently from an injury, Shubham Sarangi put up an admirable show in the three games he played for the Juggernauts. Complementing an experienced foreigner like Carlos Delgado was not an easy task. However, Sarangi did that beautifully with the help of Narender Gahlot.

Carlos Delgado (Odisha FC- Centre back)

Odisha FC not only became the only team to maintain all around winning record but they also did not concede a single goal in the process. Carlos Delgado who recently returned to the Juggernauts is to be credited with the feat.

Ousmane N'Diaye (Mohammedan SC- Centre back)

Mohameddan Sporting became the only team from Kolkata to finish on the top of their group and qualifying to the knockouts, In the process, the team stood defiant to all the attacks, conceding only twice. The credit for such a high goal difference goes to N' Daiye who partnered up brilliantly with Sairuatkima at the heart of the defence.



Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC- Left back)

Rahul Bheke only played two games for the Islanders before getting injured. Bheke was solid and performed brilliantly on the left. With Mumbai City FC losing their ultimate game against East Bengal and conceding four goals was a prime impact of Bheke's absence showing how pivotal he is for the team.

Vinit Rai (Mumbai City FC- Defensive Midfielder)

Vinit Rai put up a spectacular show in the Durand Cup despite playing only two games for them. Rai totally bossed the midfield against Rajasthan United and was one of their most pivotal players.

Saul Crespo (Odisha FC- Central Midfielder)

Maintaining a all-round winning streak, Odisha FC announced that they will be a team to watch out for this season. Saul Crespo added to the threat as the Spaniard scored three goals in four games.

Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin FC- Central Midfielder)

The Chennaiyin FC skipper and Indian international has always been the stalwart for his team no matter what jersey he dons. The player bossed the midfield with 91% accuracy, provided three assists, and scored two goals. The duo of Thapa and Sajal Bag was an exciting affair to watch.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Odisha FC- Right winger)

The Durand Cup has been a great platform for Jerry to showcase the level of skills and the amount of talents he posses. Scoring three goals for Odisha FC including a brace against NorthEast United FC in only three game was sufficient for him to make his place in the best XI.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC- Left winger)

Chhangte made the most out of the pre season tournament as he announced his scoring prowess as the 25-year-old winger became the top scorer of the round robin stages for Mumbai City FC with five goals in four games including two important braces.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC- Striker)

The Golden boot winner from the Indian Super League 2021-22 continued to maintain his momentum as the talisman scored four goals for the Nizams in the four games including a brace.

Josep Gambau (Odisha FC- Head Coach)

The best XI will have to be coached by the Juggernauts boss Josep Gambau who has managed to go through to the Durand Cup quarter-finals

Substitutes- Dylan D' Silva (Odisha FC), Narender Gahlot (Odisha FC), Hira Mondal (Bengaluru FC), Marcus Joseph (Mohammedan SC), Greg Stewart (Mumbai City FC), Gyamar Nikum (Rajasthan United FC)