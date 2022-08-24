Durand Cup LIVE 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan v Mumbai City FC- Updates, Scores, Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan takes on their ISL rivals Mumbai City FC in a high-octane clash in Durand Cup 2022. Both teams had different fortunes in their opening games.

While the Islanders won comfortably 4-1 against the Indian Navy, a last-minute strike from Nikum of Rajasthan United handed the Mariners a shock 3-2 defeat.

The clash promises some high-quality football today.

Stay tuned for updates.



