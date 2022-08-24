Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup LIVE 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan v Mumbai City FC- Updates, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from Durand Cup 2022 clash of ATK Mohun Bagan v Mumbai City FC.
ATK Mohun Bagan takes on their ISL rivals Mumbai City FC in a high-octane clash in Durand Cup 2022. Both teams had different fortunes in their opening games.
While the Islanders won comfortably 4-1 against the Indian Navy, a last-minute strike from Nikum of Rajasthan United handed the Mariners a shock 3-2 defeat.
The clash promises some high-quality football today.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 24 Aug 2022 1:13 PM GMT
40' ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Mumbai City FC
It was coming with ATK relentlessly attacking. Asish Rai makes a run to the wing and Liston is found in spaces, he comfortably slots the first goal home.
