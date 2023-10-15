Dheeraj Singh calls for peace and urges support to restore harmony in Manipur

Dheeraj Singh, the goalkeeper of FC Goa, is a well-known figure in Indian football. Having previously represented India at the FIFA U17 World Cup and participated in the Asian Champions League, he has made a plea on social media, to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis in Manipur on a national scale.

Over the last few months, Manipur, the state that Dheeraj Singh calls home, has been reeling from unprecedented violence. Official reports indicate that the death toll has reached 175, with nearly 5,000 homes reduced to ashes. However, these figures may well be underestimations, as the crisis continues to unfold.

Dheeraj's plea for peace

Amidst this grim scenario, Dheeraj Singh has chosen not to remain silent. In an Instagram post, he emphasizes the need to keep Manipur in the national consciousness, not only during times of sporting success but also during periods of immense struggle.

Dheeraj's message reads: "I want to emphasize that Manipur is an integral part of India, and it's important not to forget about its people's struggles. Manipur needs help. Unfortunately, there seems to be a lack of attention from prominent individuals and celebrities. The well-being of all Indian states, including Manipur, should matter to us all."

Despite being an integral part of India, Manipur often goes unnoticed, a concern that weighs heavily on Dheeraj's mind.

"I am a sportsperson, but at the end of the day, I am a human being. If I have the opportunity, a platform where I can express what's happening, I will definitely do it. It's my responsibility to raise my voice to seek attention from the government or any other persons. Even in the past few days I have seen a lot of attention being given to what's happening in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Of course, I am not against it, my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering anywhere, but we shouldn't forget our own state of Manipur." Dheeraj said to ESPN.

Manipur is not only a part of India but also a breeding ground for numerous football talents, among them, national team defender Sana Singh and many others. Sana had to make a difficult decision to withdraw from national team duties to protect his family, as their house was one of the many destroyed. Currently, his family finds shelter in the home of another fellow footballer, Salam Ranjan Singh.

