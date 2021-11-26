Dheeraj Singh becomes first Indian to feature in AFC Champions League Team of the Season

FC Goa Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh has been named in the AFC Champions League official team of the season. This is the first time an Indian footballer has been included in the official team of the season of the AFC Champions League.

Dheeraj Singh in AFC Champions League (Image Source: AIFF Media)





Dheeraj Singh conceded four goals in five games with two clean sheets. He made a total of twenty-six saves including one penalty and had the best save percentage of 86.2 in the competition.





Before being announced as the best Goalkeeper of AFC Champions League, Dheeraj Singh also had a stellar performance in U-17 WC and is an AIFF elite academy graduate. His first ISL contract came for Kerela Blasters, he moved to ATK FC and then ATK Mohun Bagan last year before eventually signing for FC Goa in January this year where he has become a complete player. Dheeraj Singh conceded only eighteen goals in sixteen matches last season in all competitions and would be looking to improve on the same this year.

However, he had a rough start in his first game against Mumbai City FC conceding three goals against the Islanders. But this news would certainly provide him the much needed confidence and should boost his morale for the upcoming games.

Nevertheless, this is a milestone achievement for Dheeraj, FC Goa, and Indian Football as a whole and Indian Football fans would be hoping for more such performances from Indian players in the premier club competition of Asia.

Dheeraj Singh and FC Goa resume their Indian Super League campaign against Jamshedpur FC today at the GMC Athletic Stadium and it will be interesting to see how he reacts on this news.