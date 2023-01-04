ISL: Des Buckingham signs 2-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

In a big development, ISL outfit Mumbai City FC have penned a two-year contract extension with their coach and manager Des Buckingham. The club announced the same via a tweet.

"BUCKINGHAM'S BLUE ARMY! We're delighted to announce that Des Buckingham has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with," the club tweeted.

Buckingham arrived at Mumbai City in October 2021, having moved within City Football Group following his role as Assistant Coach at Melbourne City, and took charge of the Islanders only weeks before the start of the 2021-22 league season.



"From our AFC Champions League success to playing week in week out at the Mumbai Football Arena in front of our passionate fans, I am certain that we're only getting started. I am happy that I can be a part of this great family for the foreseeable future and I hope we can bring success to this great club and this wonderful city," Des Buckingham said about the contract extension.



The contract extension for Buckingham comes after the rumors of the Englishman returning back to his former club Melbourne City FC - another City Football Project Group, had emerged last month.



However, both Buckingham and the Islanders management were sure of the extension.

"I do not want to address these rumours," Buckingham had said about the move to Melbourne City FC in a chat with The Bridge.

Mumbai City FC is currently in the middle of a dream run in ISL 2022-23 season. The team is yet to lose a game this season and currently tops the points table after 12 matches with 9 wins and 3 draws against their name.