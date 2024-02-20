Delhi Soccer Association suspends Ahbab FC amid match fixing allegations

The Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) has taken decisive action in response to serious allegations of match fixing within the Delhi Premier League. Ahbab FC, one of the participating teams, has been suspended with immediate effect pending a thorough investigation into the incident.

The controversy erupted during a recent match between Ahbab FC and Rangers SC in the Delhi Premier League. In the closing stages of the game, two own goals were scored by Ahbab FC within the last 10 minutes, raising suspicions among spectators and officials alike.

This is the reality of Indian football corrupted authorities,players,referees,gambling at its peak.THIS IS DELHI TOP LEAGUE fixed at its best there's no reason to play in such environment shame on everybody I can make a thread of such match fixing goals in many leauge DISGRACE! pic.twitter.com/6i8pJsThrH — Srinidhi P (@SrinidhiP18) February 19, 2024

The matter gained traction when footage of the suspicious goals circulated on social media platforms, notably on Twitter by one of the commentators. Despite efforts to remove the posts, the videos quickly went viral, prompting widespread scrutiny and concern within the Indian football community.



Indian football president Kalyan Chaubey expressed his apprehensions on Twitter, stating, "We’ve been made aware of videos circulating on SM, raising serious suspicion on Delhi Premier League. Prima facie, it’s very concerning. Over the past few months, we’ve been collecting hard evidence on suspicious matches with continuous investigation to eliminate such instances from #IndianFootball."

In response to the growing scrutiny and public outcry, the Delhi Soccer Association swiftly moved to suspend Ahbab FC from participating in the league until a comprehensive investigation is completed.

The DSA has assured stakeholders and fans that the investigation will be conducted thoroughly and impartially to uncover the truth behind the allegations.