I-League 2023-24: Inter Kashi, Delhi FC emerge victorious

Inter Kashi and Delhi Football Club made resounding comebacks after facing consecutive defeats, on Friday. Inter Kashi showcased resilience with a commanding 3-1 victory over NEROCA FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. Meanwhile, Delhi Football Club bounced back from two back-to-back defeats, reclaiming their winning form against Churchill Brothers FC Goa at the Namdhari Stadium.

Delhi FC beat Churchill brothers

After two back-to-back defeats, Delhi Football Club returned to winning ways at the expense of Churchill Brothers FC Goa in the I-League 2023-24 at the Namdhari Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The come-from-behind 2-1 victory took Delhi FC’s points tally to 10 from seven matches. It elevated Delhi to the sixth position along with Aizawl FC, who have played one match less than Delhi.

It wasn’t a rosy beginning for the winners as they went into arrears in the 24thminute when Churchill Brothers’ Uruguayan star Martin Chaves put the visitors in the lead. Delhi FC, however, did not lose heart and found the equaliser through Sergio Barboza a couple of minutes after the start of the second half.



As if it wasn’t enough, further misery awaited Churchill during the fag end of the game. Delhi FC clinched the winner and a full three points courtesy of an own goal by Churchill defender Ponif Vaz. The Red Machines are now stuck at eight points after seven outings.

Inter Kashi beat Neroca FC

Inter Kashi made a triumphant return to winning form in the I-League 2023-24 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023. The team, led by Carlos Santamarina, delivered an impressive performance, securing a 3-1 victory over Neroca FC. The Spaniard, Jordan Lamela, emerged as a key player, scoring a brace and playing a pivotal role in the team's success.

The opening goal came in the 28th minute when Edmund Lalrindika initiated a crucial play with a precise through ball. Nikum Gyamar and Mario Barco combined seamlessly on the left flank, allowing Lamela to comfortably slot the ball into the net. Lamela continued his stellar performance, extending the lead in the added minute of the first half. Barco, once again instrumental, set up Lamela with a well-executed play that concluded with a powerful left-footed shot, securing Lamela's brace.

Despite Inter Kashi's dominance in the first half, NEROCA staged a comeback in the second half. Waikhom Rohit Meetei delivered a low cross into Inter Kashi's penalty box in the 63rd minute. Tarak Hembram's forceful right-footed shot led to a goal-line clearance, but Sushil Meetei capitalized on the rebound, scoring NEROCA's first goal.

NEROCA intensified their efforts to equalize, but the Inter Kashi defenders stood firm. In the closing moments of the match, Jackichand Singh made a remarkable run, evading defenders before being fouled by NEROCA's Surajit Seal at the edge of the box. Jackichand's ensuing set-piece, a beautifully floated ball, outmaneuvered NEROCA goalkeeper Irengbam Santosh Singh, sealing Inter Kashi's commanding lead and eventual victory.

This crucial win propelled Inter Kashi to the eighth spot in the standings with 10 points from seven matches, showcasing the team's character and determination to bounce back from recent defeats against Mohammedan Sporting and Real Kashmir.