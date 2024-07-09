Delhi civic body begins renovation work of Ambedkar Stadium

Ambedkar Stadium, once the pride of Delhi football, is set for a major revamp. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun an INR 5 crore project to restore the sheen of the 25,000-capacity stadium, aiming to bring it up to international standards.

The stadium, located at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in central Delhi, has been in a shamble for years, with the venue no longer a cherished destination for Indian football.

It has been three years since national-level matches were last held at the Ambedkar Stadium, previously known as Corporate Stadium.

Ambedkar Stadium, known for hosting international football matches and prestigious tournaments like the Durand Cup, is now a shadow of its former self.

The MCD plans to address these issues in several phases by revamping the stadium.

In the first phase, the focus will be on uplifting the facade, spectator stands, and public amenities, with completion expected by December.

“Ambedkar Stadium last witnessed large scale renovation in 2007, when floodlights were installed, ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and further repair work was long overdue. The stadium is the largest such stadium under MCD, but we also plan to renovate and undertake repair works at five more smaller arenas across the city,” said a senior MCD official, on condition of anonymity.

Anuj Gupta, president of the Delhi Soccer Association (DSA), said, “Even DSA’s registered office is located in the stadium. Over the last few decades, the stadium played host to many important football leagues, but its condition has deteriorated."

"Last year, we moved a request to MCD, asking them to refurbish the stadium so that we can try to bring back domestic matches such as the Durand Cup,” he added.

Gupta mentioned that the association has submitted recommendations to the MCD to bring the stadium up to international standard.

“We are very grateful that (former MCD commissioner) Gyanesh Bharti agreed to our demands and an INR 5 crore revamp was cleared. A small ceremony was held in March, but work stopped during the period of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. It has properly started now,” he said.

The MCD official confirmed plans to include a new cafeteria and an international media centre to facilitate coverage when the stadium hosts major tournaments.

Additionally, the civic body plans to modernize the toilet complex and revamp the drainage network.

“The improvement in drainage will help clear the pitch during rains, allowing us to also use the ground during the monsoons,” the official said.

With these upgrades, Ambedkar Stadium is set to reclaim its lost glory.