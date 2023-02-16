Defending champions India set to host SAFF Championship 2023

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently announced that India will be hosting this year's SAFF Championship, on the request of the South Asia Football Federation. According to AIFF's twitter post, the tournament will take place in June, after the Intercontinental Cup, with the dates and venue to be revealed later.

India are the defending champions of the SAFF trophy as they clinched it last in the 2021 edition when they defeated Nepal in the final. Goals from Sunil Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam, and Sahal Abdul Samad ensured the Blue Tigers lifted their eight title.

Interestingly, India has won the championship each time they have hosted the tournament in the past, namely in 1999, 2011, and 2015.

In late March, Igor Stimac's men is set to host Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic in a tri-nation series, which will take place in Manipur. These matches are a part of the preparation for the upcoming Asian Cup, set to take place early next year.