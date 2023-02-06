India to play Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic in Tri-Nation tournament

The upcoming FIFA International break will be a momentous one where the India Senior Men's National Team will play Tri-Nation FIFA Friendly Football Tournament matches against Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in the capital of Manipur, Imphal.

The games will take place during the March FIFA International Window. The matches will be played on March 22, 24, and 26.

The Blue Tigers last played on home soil in June 2022, when they topped their group to secure qualification for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup, defeating the likes of Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The upcoming friendlies will be part of a series of matches that India will play in the FIFA International windows to prepare for next year's Asian Cup.

Head Coach Igor Stimac expressed excitement at the forthcoming games saying, "It will be great to play a few friendly matches at home again. We now have enough time to check our opponents' form and formulate our plans accordingly.

"These games should serve us well as we prepare for the Asian Cup. Hopefully we can start the year with a few good results," he added. "I hope all our boys will maintain good form and stay injury free in the next few weeks until we get together."

The Blue Tigers have a long football history with Myanmar, dating back to 1952 (then Burma), when the two sides first met, and Sahu Mewalal netted a hat-trick in a 4-0 win for the Blue Tigers.

In recent times, Sunil Chhetri was the hero in a 1-0 victory over Myanmar, who are now 159th in the FIFA Rankings, in 2017 in the Asian Cup Qualifiers. The reverse fixture ended 2-2, with Chhetri netting a penalty and Jeje scoring another one.

The Blue Tigers have a winning record against the Kyrgyz Republic (94 in the FIFA Rankings), having won three matches to the Central Asian side's two. The match against Kyrgyz Republic was one of the crucial games in India's qualification campaign for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

The Blue Tigers clinched a 1-0 victory, thanks again to a strike by Chhetri in Bengaluru in 2017. Although Kyrgyz Republic won the reverse fixture 2-1, India secured qualification for the 2019 Asian Cup.

Manipur- Hub for Indian football