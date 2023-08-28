Defenders of the pitch, champions in struggle: Rino Anto and Anas Edathodika's battle for recognition remains

Rino Anto and Anas Edathodika are two of Kerala's greatest footballers. The two former national team players have had a towering presence in the Indian national arena, too. But in a twist of fate, they find themselves facing an unexpected challenge from the very state they once represented with pride.

"It has come to a point where I feel like I have to beg for a job," a frustrated Anas Edathodika told The Bridge.

Anas boasts an impressive tally of over 70 appearances in the I-League and 54 in the Indian Super League, a testament to his unwavering consistency. His contribution to the national team is highlighted by India's victories at the Tri-Nation Series in 2017 and the Intercontinental Cup in 2018. His partnership with Sandesh Jhingan stands as an unforgettable chapter in Indian football.



As for Rino Anto, he has played in three crucial World Cup qualifiers, but his influence stretches far beyond the international stage. His club career comprises two I-League titles and an ISL championship. Having donned the jerseys of esteemed clubs like Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, East Bengal, and ATK, Rino has left his mark on Indian football, particularly in Kerala.

Now, these guardians of the field, stalwarts who warded off adversary attacks, feel like being hit with a thunderbolt because their job applications under the sports quota have been rejected by the Kerala government.

The argument from the government

The Kerala government's puzzling decision to reject their job applications raised eyebrows, given Rino Anto and Anas Edathodika's stellar achievements.

Kerala sports council president U Sharafali openly questioned the financial gains Rino and Anas accrued through their professional football careers. He said, "They waited till they retire to apply for the job, they should be ready to sacrifice some things."

Rino's response to this accusation revealed the hurt and indignation they felt. "If they don't want to give us jobs, that is fine, but now they're shaming us for earning money through football," he exclaimed. "What is the relevance of delving into our financial status, especially when even Sharafali had secured a job by playing in the Santosh Trophy and later took leave to play for Mohun Bagan?"



Rino added, "He is saying that we should have applied for the job while we were actively playing, take a leave and go play. If I look at the current scenario, I know many players who lost their jobs because they took leave to play for clubs."

Anas weighed in, underscoring that the pursuit of a job goes beyond financial considerations. "Getting this job is not about money, it's more like a recognition we get for representing India," he states, highlighting the deeper meaning attached to their quest.

Rino explained that applications were invited in 2020 for players from 2015-19, with interviews scheduled for May 2023. It was at this point that they discovered their names missing from the list.



The players' argument that the government's criteria failed to align with the reality of Indian football was hard to dispute. Indian football's trajectory is different from that of World Cups and Olympics, and the criteria should reflect this.

Rino pointed out, "Indian football doesn't play in the World Cup or Olympics. We play World Cup qualifiers. They should understand the reality of Indian football and set the criteria to accommodate the players."

Hidden Biases?

Anto, shedding light on the bias Anas Edathodika faced, said, "In Anas's case, they initially offered him a job, only to retract it later citing his age. They said that Anas could only be considered for positions below the rank of constable. This raises critical questions about the value placed on an Indian national team defender's contribution."

Anto continued, "Is this how they value an Indian national team defender? Is he not even worth the rank of Havildar?"

He invoked the example of I M Vijayan, who secured a job as a sub-inspector of police with double promotion at the age of 37—a stark reminder that both Anas and Vijayan represented the same India but have had varying treatments since then.

Sharing his frustration, Anas said, "They claim I can't even get a constable job in Kerala Police because of my age, but IM Vijayan got the job at 37. It's disappointing to feel that some senior players are preventing us from getting the job we deserve."



The decision to stay silent

Even after realising that their names were absent from the list, the duo chose to stay silent until they were forced to speak up.

Rino Anto shed light on their silence, "For about two months, we chose to remain silent. However, we felt compelled to speak up when Sharafali began making personal allegations against us."

The weight of his words is palpable, revealing a turning point that propelled them to action. "What stung the most was the realization that Sharafali, a former footballer himself, failed to grasp the depth of our struggle. Previously, we believed that football was sidelined due to a lack of football players in positions of authority. Now, even with footballers in authority, we still face neglect."

Anto then pointed to the larger repercussions, stating, "Already, parents are hesitant to send their kids for football practice. This incident adds another layer to their reservations. If parents witness even players who represented the Indian National team being dragged through the mud for seeking a rightful job, who will encourage their kids to pursue football? As for me, I won't."

As the plight of Rino Anto and Anas Edathodika unravels, it paints a sorry state of athletes striving for recognition and justice—two individuals who have given their all to Indian football, seeking only what is rightfully theirs.