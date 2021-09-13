Security Concerns looms large as a man is hacked to death at the Bangalore Football Stadium just before a Karnataka Women's A Division match

The KSFA Women's A Division football matches are currently being held in the Bangalore Football Stadium (BFS), but on Sunday the match between Roots FC and GRK was postponed because of the shocking events that took place at the BFS. A rowdy-sheeter was hacked to health by three people inside the referee's room moments before the match was scheduled to kickoff.



In the morning there was a match between United FC Kodagu and United stars, where United FC Kodagu beat the stars by 6-0 in the first group game of the A Division of the Women's league. The second match was scheduled after a break, but because of the unfortunate event has been postponed. The KSFA officials said after the event, that the BFS won't be hosting any football match until any further notice.





No matches at #bangalorefootballstadium until further notice!



The #BeautifulGame will prevail over the unwanted incidents. #bangalorefootball — Subhajyoti Banerjee (@GCSoccerStars) September 12, 2021





What shocks most people is that the women's league that was hosted at the stadium is one of the top leagues for women players in the state, and the security for the match was bad that an incident of such stature could happen. The security concerns related to the stadium are being highlighted as the stadium is scheduled to host the Hero I-League qualifiers in the coming weeks. The police arrived at the scene after the incident took place, which adds to the question mark on security concerns at the stadium.

"An unfortunate incident happened and it is totally not connected to football in Bangalore or to KSFA. One unidentified person ran into the stadium and was chased and killed in the referee room. None of the people are connected to football or the stadium and the police are investigating the matter." said Karnataka Football Association secretary Mr. Satya Narayan.





Ashok Nagar police have registered a case of murder and have formed two teams to identify and get hold of the culprits. The police said that the murder was the result of gang rivalry, and the deceased, who is identified as Aravind was a rowdy-sheeter, and also managed a football team. He was playing at the opposite BBMP ground where the goons came in and surrounded him. He started running, and jumped into the BFS, and then ran into the referee's room where he was hacked to death by four people.





There are a lot of security concerns with respect to the stadium. The stadium is also set to host many junior and senior-level tournaments, as well as the Hero I-League qualifiers.