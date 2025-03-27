Who is David Català? What to expect from the new Kerala Blasters' gaffer

Kerala Blasters recently announced David Català as their new head coach. The 44-year-old Spaniard will take over at Kaloor and prepare the team for the upcoming Super Cup.

His appointment comes after months of instability following the sacking of Michael Stahre, just 12 games into the ongoing ISL season. Català becomes the youngest coach to lead Kerala Blasters and the second Spaniard in the club's history.

This marks Català's first coaching stint outside Europe, bringing with him experience from multiple leagues and a playing career that spanned over 500 games.

A former Espanyol youth product, he played primarily as a defender in Spain, including stints at Celta Vigo.

However, his longest tenure was at Cypriot club AEK Larnaca, where he retired in 2019.

A mixed bag of Coaching stints

Following his playing career at Larnaca, he swiftly took over coaching the U19 Team at Larnaca. He also helped the senior team as a Technical Analyst & Scout simultaneously.

After almost a year in that role, David was given the mantle of the senior team. He remained in the role for 29 games in all, losing out 5 times. Following a barren spell of 6 consecutive draws and 2 losses in the initial 3 play-off games, his contract was terminated by Larnaca in the midst of the season.

Larnaca played attractive football, one that is reminiscent of the now routine Spanish style. Front-footed possession-based football, which also showed intense off-the-ball pressing set-ups. During his 29-game tenure, Larnaca scored 50 goals and conceded 25.

David's career resumed in the next season at Apollon Limassol, another Cypriot club. Apollon were the champions of the league in the season prior, but the heaviest defeat Apollon faced that year was the work of David, who beat them 4-1 away with AEK Larnaca.

Appointed on 12th August, Català had the chance to witness the level at which Apollon aimed to function as he got to witness their Super Cup triumph on the same day. He officially took over the club's training sessions from the next day without a pre-season or a squad suited to his style of the game.

David Català celebrating his sides Cypriot Super Cup win with Apollon Limassol | Photo Credits - Apollon Limassol

In the next 18 games at Apollon, faith in the coach was lost. Apollon lost out on Europa League qualification, failed to get out of their Conference League group, and gathered just 16 points from 10 games in the league. For a club that were the champions the season prior, finding themselves fifth alongside the continental failures was the final straw, and Català was let go.

His next stint was at Croatia with NK Istra. Bought in 5 games into the season, Istra were already at 9th place among 10 teams, seriously battling relegation. 17 games under Català did not prove to be greatly helpful either, as Istra remained 9th, suffering 9 losses in 17 under the Spaniard. With relegation still looming around, Istra's management made the call to let go of Català. Istra went on to survive the fall and finish 8th.

✅ Incógnita resuelta, el @CESabadell tiene nuevo entrenador, David Català



⚽ Ha entrenado al AEK Larnaca, al Apollon Limassol, llegando a disputar la Conference League, y al NK Istra 1961



🔥 Català llega a Sabadell con el objetivo de devolver al club arlequinado a 1a RFEF. pic.twitter.com/7inwCa1ZjG — Segunda Federación (@Segunda_RFEF_) June 10, 2024

Following another 5-month break, Sabadell CF - a newly relegated Spanish 4th division side acquired the services of David in what would be his first coaching stint in his homeland. Sabadell was pained by the fall they faced and demanded to bounce back immediately.

David's start was promising. In the first 11 matches, Sabadell acquired 23 points, keeping them atop the table. But yet again, the test of time was waiting to pounce. Sabadell went winless in the next 7, drawing 6 and losing the 7th, which proved to be a sign-off on David's termination. Sabadell dropped from 5th (promotion play-offs) to as low as 10th and climbed back up to 6th following the sack.

His sacking from Sabadell was a tense one as the demand from the management for results built pressure, but the injuries that hampered the squad limited the tools David had to work with. All of this, coupled with the run of draws, capped by a loss, even led to some unsavory moments between the coach and some Sabadell fans in the stands.

Can Català bring stability to Kerala Blasters?

On the whole, Català has never managed to finish a season as a coach at any club.

Neither has the clubs he has been patient enough to give him the chance for it, even when performances backed it up.

Since 2020, Larnaca and Istra have had 9, Limassol has had 13, and Sabadell has had 8 coaches.

Given a one-year contract at Kerala, if he manages to complete it, it will be his first full season as the coach of one club.

Given the volatile nature of ISL coaching tenures, Català faces a significant challenge.

Kerala Blasters fans will be hoping his attractive playing style translates into consistent results, breaking the club’s cycle of managerial instability.

Whether he can succeed in the high-pressure environment of Indian football remains to be seen.