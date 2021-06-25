The common Indian phrase, Sharma ji ka beta/beti is known to almost every Indian kid who has had the honour of hearing it at least once from their parents. Whether it be academics or sports or co-curricular, Sharma ji seems to be the epitome of living up to expectations as the perfect all-rounder. The best part is that not many children know Sharma ji's who actually represent the perfect child. However, there is one family that does live up to the Sharma Ji reputation for talent. It is a family filled with footballers and hails from Darjeeling.



Chandrakala Sharma and her 3 daughters live for playing football and their passion knows no boundaries. Playing mostly at the village football level, the three daughters namely Bandana, Aradhana and Archana all line up alongside their mother in the same team. It was the Darjeeling Police tweeted a picture of the family of footballers when they represented a local football team earlier this year. The picture went viral not just because of the immensely talented family but also because it represented the love for football that is present in Darjeeling.

Chandrakala Sharma and her three daughters Bandana, Archana and Aradhana (Source: Telegraph India)