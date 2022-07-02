CWG Begin In
Football

Dangmei Grace signs professional contract with Uzbekistan's FC Nasaf

Dangmei Grace, on Saturday, became only the third Indian woman to sign a professional contract with a foreign club when she agreed to a deal with Uzbekistan based FC Nasaf.

Dangmei Grace football
Dangmei Grace

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-02T13:44:06+05:30

Ace Indian footballer Dangmei Grace, on Saturday, became only the third Indian woman to sign a professional contract with a foreign club when she agreed to a deal with Uzbekistan based FC Nasaf.

Grace's former club Gokulam Kerala FC, took to Twitter to announce the same.

"Dangmei Grace will represent FC Nasaf next season. We wish her all the best," the club tweeted.

With this contract, Dangmei Grace now joins Bala Devi and Aditi Chauhan as the only the third Indian woman to have signed a professional contract with a foreign club. While the former has played for Scottish club Rangers, the latter had signed up with Iceland's Hamar Hveragerdi.

FC Nasaf is a club based in Qarshi and was founded in 1986. They compete in the Uzbekistan Women's Super League.

