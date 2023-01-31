Classic Football Academy wins Hero U-17 Youth Cup title

It was another red-letter day in the history of Manipur football as Classic Football Academy emerged champions of the 2022-23 Hero U-17 Youth Cup after beating Sudeva Delhi FC 2-0 in the final here at the Deccan Arena on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



Genius Mashangva's wards looked like taking the issue beyond Sudeva Delhi in the first half itself, scoring twice in the opening half an hour.

Khullakpam Zahir Khan scored the opener in the 14th minute, heading in Gogocha Chungkham's corner from the left. Gogocha scored the second himself with a brilliant free-kick in the 27th minute. From 25 yards out, he found a way past the six-man wall and into the bottom-right corner of the goal.

But Sudeva put up a much-improved show in the second half, peppering the Classic defence with attacks, but it all proved inadequate as they could not find a way past goalkeeper Takhellambam Bungson Singh.

Forward Haodamlian VaipheI and second-half substitute Jajo Prashan troubled the Manipuri backline a lot, especially from the left flank, and came close to scoring more than once but could not find the mark.

Vaiphei's free-kick from the right edge of the Classic box beat goalkeeper Aheibam Suraj Singh in the 68th minute, but hit the far post. Even Laishram Rahul Meitei was unlucky in the 84th minute when his powerful right-footed strike hit the horizontal.

However, it would have been all over a couple of minutes later when Classic defender Songayam Khamrang hit Sudeva's crossbar.

Overall, the capital side had more ball possession and showed great intent in the second half, but their failure to convert chances that came their way and Classic FA's team effort made the difference on the day.