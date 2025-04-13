Churchill Brothers withdraw from Super Cup amid I-League title controversy

Churchill Brothers have officially withdrawn from the Super Cup 2025, citing the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) “unfair and opaque seeding process, as per reports.”

The club, which finished top of the I-League 2024–25 table*, has accused the federation of denying them their “rightful place and trophy” despite their on-field performance.

Churchill Brothers have withdrawn from the Super Cup 2025 "in protest against the AIFF’s unfair and opaque seeding process." Despite topping the I-League table, the club said they were "denied our rightful place and trophy, against the rules, spirit, and integrity of football." — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) April 13, 2025

The club expressed that they felt denied their rightful place and trophy, claiming it went against the rules, spirit, and integrity of football. They added that their decision to withdraw from the Super Cup 2025 was a form of protest against what they described as an unfair and non-transparent seeding process.

The I-League season concluded dramatically on April 6, with three final-day matches shaping the title race: Inter Kashi defeated Rajasthan United 3-1 in Kalyani, Churchill Brothers were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Kashmir in Srinagar, Gokulam Kerala crashed out after losing a 4-3 thriller to Dempo SC in Kozhikode.

Despite the tense finish, Churchill Brothers finished top of the table with 40 points, one ahead of Inter Kashi on 39. However, the league title is still undecided.

The confusion stems from an earlier decision to award Inter Kashi three points after Namdhari FC were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player. That ruling was later stayed by the AIFF Appeals Committee, removing those points from Inter Kashi’s tally, pending a final hearing.

If Inter Kashi are re-awarded the points, they will finish on 42 points and leapfrog Churchill to win the title and secure promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL).

If the decision stands, Churchill Brothers will be crowned I-League champions and take the ISL promotion spot.

The AIFF’s Disciplinary Committee heard the matter on April 12, but as of now, no final decision has been announced, further adding to the uncertainty.

Churchill Brothers' withdrawal from the Super Cup is a direct response to this delay and the lack of clarity surrounding the title race and its implications.