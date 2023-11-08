I-League 2023-24: Churchill Brothers triumph over Real Kashmir

Churchill Brothers outclassed Real Kashmir FC with a score of 3-1 at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground, on Wednesday. This victory marked Churchill Brothers' first win of the season, while Real Kashmir suffered their inaugural defeat.

Churchill Brothers capitalized on Real Kashmir's defensive errors to establish their dominance. The 25th minute witnessed an own goal as Real Kashmir's goalkeeper, Muheet Shabir, failed to collect a long throw-in, and the ball ended up redirected into the net by Carlos Alberto Silva Lomba.

The second half showcased Churchill Brothers' relentless pursuit of goals. In the 60th minute, they exploited another defensive lapse by Real Kashmir as Ricardo Nicolas Dichiara volleyed the ball into the net. Just a minute later, Dichiara struck again, securing Churchill Brothers' victory.



Real Kashmir tried to stage a comeback, with Ahteeb Ahmad Dar narrowing the deficit in the 70th minute, redirecting a free-kick from Mohamad Maksoud. However, their hopes were short-lived as Gnohere Krizo was sent off in the 71st minute, leaving the home team with ten players.