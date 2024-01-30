Chinglensana Singh signs a five and a half years deal with Bengaluru FC

Indian centre-back Chinglensana Singh signed a five and a half years deal with Bengaluru FC that will last till 2029, making it perhaps the lengthiest contract for an Indian footballer till date.

The move will see Chinglensana finally leaving beleaguered Hyderabad FC.

The 27-year-old could sign the new contract after the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) player status committee allowed four Hyderabad FC players to terminate their existing contracts and join elsewhere before the transfer window ends on January 31.

Bengaluru FC took to social media to announce the signing of the defender.

Bengaluru FC roped in the player to solidify its defence after a poor showing at the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Born in Manipur, Chinglensana joined Hyderbad FC in 2020 after a stint with FC Goa. He was also part of Hyderabad's maiden title-winning team in the 2021-22 season.



He was one of the key players for Hyderabad FC, first under the coaching of former manager Manolo Marquez and then new head coach Thangboi Singto.

Chinglensana was among the so many foreign and Indian players who were unhappy with the management of the Hyderabad based club for their nonpayment of salaries for several months.

The player has offers from other clubs also but he chose Bengaluru FC, owned by JSW Group's Parth Jindal.