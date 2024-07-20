Chhangte, Indumathi win AIFF men's and women's Player of the Year Award

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Indumathi Kathiresan have been conferred with the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) men's and women's Player of the Award respectively in New Delhi on Friday.



India and Mumbai City FC winger Chhangte and Odisha FC player Indumathi won the Indian national women's team midfielder awards at a function organised by the AIFF.

The function was attended by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju and Olympic medal winner Yogeshwar Dutt.

Chhangte recently extended his contract with Mumbai City until 2026-27.

The 2023-24 Indian Super League Cup winner scored 11 goals and assisted seven in all competitions for his club and was the highest-scoring Indian in the ISL. For the Indian national team, Chhangte scored against Qatar in Doha in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in June.

Indumathi plays for Odisha FC in the Indian Women's League and is a vital cog in the Indian women's national team.

The midfielder won the 2023-24 Indian Women's League title with Odisha FC, scoring five goals in the competition. Indumathi won the Best Midfielder award in the IWL. For the Indian national team, she scored against Estonia in the Turkish Women's Cup in February 2024.

Meanwhile, David Lahlansanga of I-League-winning Mohammedan Sporting has been adjudged the Most Promising Player of the Year award.

Indumathi Kathiresan receiving the award from sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo credit: AIFF)

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC coach Khalid Jamil bagged the Best Male Coach of the Year award, while former India player Shukla Dutta has been conferred with the honour in the women’s section.



Dutta is currently at the helm of the India U-19 team. She also steered the team to the SAFF U-19 Championships.