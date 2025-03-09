ISL: Chennaiyin thrash Jamshedpur in final league game as Red Miners head to playoffs

Chennaiyin FC delivered a resounding 5-2 win over playoff-bound Jamshedpur FC in their final game of the ISL 2024-25 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

The Marina Machans put up a five-star performance, with Daniel Chima Chukwu and Irfan Yadwad scoring braces to hand the visitors a crushing defeat.

Despite the loss, Jamshedpur FC remain in the playoffs, while Chennaiyin FC finished eighth with 27 points from 24 matches.

The match was filled with end-to-end action, goals, and moments of brilliance from both sides.

Here are the five major talking points from the game:

1. Chennaiyin FC End Season on a High Note

Chennaiyin FC may have missed out on a playoff spot, but they ensured their season ended on a high with a convincing 5-2 win over Jamshedpur FC. The team showed great attacking prowess, with Daniel Chima Chukwu and Irfan Yadwad leading the charge. This emphatic win gives the fans something to cheer about despite a disappointing overall campaign.

The team looked sharp throughout the match, playing fast-paced attacking football, and dismantled Jamshedpur’s defence with ease. The chemistry between Chukwu, Brambilla, and Irfan proved too much for the visitors to handle.

2. Daniel Chima Chukwu’s Stellar Performance

Daniel Chima Chukwu was a key figure in Chennaiyin FC’s massive win, scoring a brace and assisting one goal. His presence in the attacking third created constant problems for Jamshedpur FC's defence.

Chukwu’s first goal came in the 25th minute when he capitalized on a loose ball to drill it into the bottom corner. In the dying minutes of the match, he finished another well-crafted move, securing his brace and wrapping up the game in style.

His excellent link-up play with Lukas Brambilla and Irfan Yadwad was the highlight of the evening. The Nigerian striker’s overall contribution ensured Chennaiyin FC dominated the game.

3. Jamshedpur FC’s Defence Collapses Before Playoffs

Heading into the match, Jamshedpur FC had already qualified for the playoffs. However, their performance against Chennaiyin FC raised major concerns about their defensive setup.

The Red Miners’ backline looked disoriented throughout the game, conceding five goals and struggling to contain Chennaiyin’s attacking pressure. The defensive gaps, lack of communication, and failure to control counter-attacks resulted in a humiliating loss ahead of their playoff campaign.

Coach Khalid Jamil will now have to quickly regroup his squad and fix their defensive issues if they aim to make a deep playoff run.

4. Irfan Yadwad Continues to Impress

Irfan Yadwad has been one of the emerging stars for Chennaiyin FC this season, and he capped off the campaign with a phenomenal performance. The young forward scored two brilliant goals — one in the 57th minute with a clinical strike from outside the box and another in injury time with a clever lob over the goalkeeper.

Apart from his goals, Irfan showed great vision and passing accuracy, creating multiple chances for his teammates. His chemistry with Wilmar Jordan Gil and Lukas Brambilla has been a major positive for Chennaiyin this season.

Irfan’s development this season has been a major silver lining for Chennaiyin FC, and he is expected to be a key player for the club in the next campaign.

5. Jamshedpur’s Attack Shows Promise Despite Defeat

Despite the heavy defeat, Jamshedpur FC’s attack showed promise in patches. Rei Tachikawa opened the scoring with a brilliant long-range strike in the 18th minute, and Mohammed Sanan, the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate, netted a well-placed goal in the second half.

However, the inability to capitalize on their attacking momentum and constant defensive lapses eventually led to their downfall. With the playoffs coming up, Jamshedpur will need to convert their attacking strength into consistent performances if they want to remain contenders for the ISL title.