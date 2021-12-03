Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: 5 Talking Points from the ISL Game

In the sixteenth match from the Indian Super League 2021-22 season, Chennaiyin FC faced SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. The match ended in a goalless draw as SC East Bengal earned their first clean sheet of this season. Chennaiyin FC dominated the first half but they were unable to open the scoring. They kept their dominance intact in the second half and chased the winner. As the game progressed SC East Bengal made their presence felt. Both the teams were unable to put the ball in the back of the net and the game ended as a goalless draw.

SC East Bengal registered their first clean sheet in the 8th edition of ISL and Manolo will be happy with his team's improved performance. The Spaniard the positives from this match forward and will want to build upon that. Chennaiyin FC remained unbeaten in their first three matches and with this draw they will go to the top of the table. Bandovic won't be happy with the finishing of his forwards and his team will have to work on this aspect. The enticing draw had many crucial moments and here are the top 5 talking points from the match.





Rahim Ali put on a great effort



Former Under-17 World Cupper Rahim Ali put on a great performance. Played as a sole striker upfront, he used his physical presence to his advantage and gave the SC East Bengal defence a lot of trouble. His runs and passing were also top-notch and the CFC forward created a big chance for his team which wasn't converted. Earlier in the second half, he was shifted to the wings. The young forward kept on pressuring the SC East Bengal defence till he was on the pitch. Overall Rahim had a great game and with this kind of performance, he is making his start justified.









Hira Mondal's Hero of the match performance

Hira Mondal put on a fighting display and managed to earn his team their first clean sheet. The talented left-back kept on pressuring the CFC right side while overlapping and rung in a few good crosses. His defensive performance was also top-notch. He managed to stop most of CFC's attacks from the right flank and showed great grit throughout the match. For his spiriting display, he was adjudged as the man of the match. If he can deliver this type of performance regularly, East Bengal defence will have much stability which lacked in the early part of the tournament.

Poor finishing from the Chennaiyin forwards



Chennaiyin FC goal-scoring hasn't been good throughout the tournament. In the previous two matches, they weren't supplied well. But today it was another story. CFC midfielders created enough chances for their forward line but the forwards lacked the finishing and kept on missing them. As a result, they had to leave two points on the field. Although CFC is on the top of the table with 7 points, the lacklustre display from their forwards will not make Bandovic happy.

Suvam Sen's spirited display was commandable

SC East Bengal could have conceded 2 goals within the halftime itself but a reliable Suvam Sen had some other plans. He pulled off two world-class saves and kept his team in the game. Suvam showed great composure throughout the match and led his defence from the back. As a result, SC East Bengal kept their first clean sheet of the season. The veteran custodian put on a spirited display and his experience in the back earned his team a point. His performance will give Manolo and the East Bengal supporters much-needed relief.

Chennaiyin FC's midfield functioned well



Chennaiyin FC's midfield functioned very well. They kept their control for most of the game and held their shape well. They didn't let the creative midfielders of East Bengal function. CFC midfielders pressed SC East Bengal effectively, cut the passing lanes well and won the ball back in the dangerous areas several times. They started quick counters and exploited the left-wing very well. Chennaiyin midfielders created a few good chances but their forwards lacked finishing.