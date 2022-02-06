Football
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City
In the 83rd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC will host Mumbai City FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Marina Machans are now sitting at the seventh spot with nineteen points from fourteen matches while the Islanders are in the sixth spot with nineteen points from thirteen matches.
Head to Head Record
Matches played - 15
Chennaiyin FC - 6
Mumbai City - 6
Draw - 3
Goal Tally
Chennaiyin FC have scored fourteen goals so far in the tournament. The Marina Machans have conceded only nineteen goals. On the other hand, Mumbai City has scored twenty-four goals. However, they have conceded twenty-two goals so far.
Top Scorer
Chennaiyin FC - Vladimir Koman (3 goals)
Mumbai City - Igor Angulo (8 goals)
Recent Form
Chennaiyin FC - L D W L D
Mumbai City - L D L D D
Squad
Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Sajid DHot, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.
Mumbai City - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.
Unavailability
Chennaiyin FC - Sajid Dhot
Mumbai City - None
Expected 11
Chennaiyin FC (3-5-2) - Debjit, Borysiuk, Damjanovic, Narayan, Ninthoi, Koman, Thapa, Germanpreet, Jerry, Rahim, Valskis
Mumbai City (4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Amay, Fall, Bheke, Mandar, Apuisa, Jahouh, Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin, Mauricio.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Debjit (8.5), Narayan (8.5), Bheke (8.5), Fall (9.0), Thapa (9.0), Chhangte (9.0), Jahouh (10.0), Koman (9.5), Cassio (9.0) (VC), Valskis (9.5) (C), Mauricio (9.0).
Broadcast
Matchday: Sunday (February 6th)
Match time: 7.30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV
Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app