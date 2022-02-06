Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 83rd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC will host Mumbai City FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Marina Machans are now sitting at the seventh spot with nineteen points from fourteen matches while the Islanders are in the sixth spot with nineteen points from thirteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 15

Chennaiyin FC - 6

Mumbai City - 6

Draw - 3

Goal Tally

Chennaiyin FC have scored fourteen goals so far in the tournament. The Marina Machans have conceded only nineteen goals. On the other hand, Mumbai City has scored twenty-four goals. However, they have conceded twenty-two goals so far.

Top Scorer

Chennaiyin FC - Vladimir Koman (3 goals)

Mumbai City - Igor Angulo (8 goals)

Recent Form

Chennaiyin FC - L D W L D

Mumbai City - L D L D D

Squad

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Sajid DHot, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Mumbai City - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.

Unavailability

Chennaiyin FC - Sajid Dhot

Mumbai City - None

Expected 11

Chennaiyin FC (3-5-2) - Debjit, Borysiuk, Damjanovic, Narayan, Ninthoi, Koman, Thapa, Germanpreet, Jerry, Rahim, Valskis

Mumbai City (4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Amay, Fall, Bheke, Mandar, Apuisa, Jahouh, Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin, Mauricio.













The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Debjit (8.5), Narayan (8.5), Bheke (8.5), Fall (9.0), Thapa (9.0), Chhangte (9.0), Jahouh (10.0), Koman (9.5), Cassio (9.0) (VC), Valskis (9.5) (C), Mauricio (9.0).

Broadcast

Matchday: Sunday (February 6th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app