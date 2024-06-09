ISL Transfers: Chennaiyin FC sign experienced Nigerian striker Daniel Chima

Chennaiyin FC signed the experienced Nigerian centre-forward Daniel Chima Chukwu on Sunday.



The Marina Machans have signed Chima for two years. The Nigerian became the fourth player to join the Chennai club for the forthcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Daniel, who has earlier represented Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal, scored 20 goals in 60 appearances across three ISL seasons.



The Nigerian forward played a vital role in Jamshedpur FC's ISL League shield win in 2022.



Praising Daniel, Jamshedpur FC's then-head coach Owen Coyle, now the coach of Chennaiyin FC, had said, “I brought Daniel to Jamshedpur in the winter window of the 2021-22 season and he scored 7 crucial goals in 9 games to help win us the shield. We have brought a goalscorer with a proven track record in India and we are sure he will fit into this squad seamlessly”.



Daniel has played over 340 games and scored around 130 goals in his professional career, with highlights of being on the pitch of the Europa League and Champions League qualifying.



His arrival in the Chennaiyin FC side with the added nuances of the present head coach Coyle will definitely strengthen the club’s attack.